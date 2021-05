The long-awaited Black Adam movie is now filming in Atlanta, and Dwayne Johnson, in his typical style, is letting fans know exactly what’s what. “If you know the comic book mythology, then you know where his pain comes from,” Johnson wrote in an Instagram post. “His rage. His wife and children killed. His people brutally enslaved. He is not a superhero, but rather a champion. Champion of the poor and beaten down. Champion of the people. And he is the most unstoppable force in the DC UNIVERSE.”