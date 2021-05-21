Prince Harry Accused The Royal Family Of "Total Silence" And "Total Neglect" When He And Meghan Asked For Help
Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that his family refused to help with the barrage of media and social media abuse directed at his wife, Meghan Markle. "I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect," the Duke of Sussex said in an interview for the Apple TV docuseries The Me You Can't See, which was released on the streaming platform Friday.www.buzzfeednews.com