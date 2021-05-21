newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Dear Class of 2021: Here's what I learned after a year of job-hunting in the pandemic

By Julia Mercado
theintelligencer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago, when I read articles about the Class of 2020 suffering from the pandemic, the story felt wrong. Many articles covered students who landed full-time offers before graduation and had them rescinded, but I didn't know many students in this situation. I was graduating with an English degree from Dickinson College, a small school in central Pennsylvania. When I imagined my post-grad life, it was in a big New York office at a publishing house editing manuscripts. Ideally, I could build a "big girl" life while still living at home with my mother in Queens. I just didn't know that my mother was going to be the only person I could be around when I left school.

www.theintelligencer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Friends#Home School#High School Students#Country School#English#Dickinson College#Ed2010#Girls Write Now#The Washington Post#Graduation#Full Time Jobs#Full Time Offers#Junior Editors#Advice#Linkedin Dms#Job Seekers#Stay At Home Orders#Manuscripts#Alums#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
Related
Healthredlakenationnews.com

Thousands of students with disabilities are set to 'age out' of school. After a pandemic year, they may get more time to prepare for what's next.

This was supposed to be the year that Jake Smith got a lot of hands-on practice working and doing tasks on his own as he got ready for life after school. Jake has autism and Down syndrome and is in a life skills program at a high school in Harford County, Maryland. He is one of the thousands of young adults with disabilities in the U.S. who are over 18 but still in school — usually in publicly funded transitional programs that offer hands-on job training or time to learn life skills, like doing laundry or shopping for groceries.
Collegesecampusnews.com

Lessons from a year of pandemic learning

A recent survey of more than 3,000 higher ed students, conducted partway through the Spring 2021 term, was designed to determine what student sentiments are about the learning experience a year into the COVID-19 pandemic: what has worked, what hasn’t, and how the past year has shaped student expectations for the learning experience once it is safe to return to campus.
Public HealthColorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Pandemic grads in a class of their own

It’s that time of year... My Facebook feed is flooded with photos of graduations, gowns and quotes on caps. It's great to see. In 2020, COVID-19 robbed kids of a typical graduation experience as the coronavirus pandemic lasted a bit longer than the expected two weeks. Many high schoolers lost out on opportunities to create cherished memories with friends due to remote learning and lockdowns.
Williamsburg, VApilotonline.com

‘Break tradition, chase learning and champion change’: William & Mary’s Class of 2021 graduates after a senior year amid pandemic

WILLIAMSBURG — After spending much of their final year of college in online classrooms and living under COVID-19 restrictions, William & Mary’s Class of 2021 came together this weekend to celebrate and graduate in person at the college’s commencement. As the nearly 1,300 undergraduate and 680 graduate students made the...
Vallejo, CAKQED

When Learning How to Write Starts Virtually, Here’s What’s Helpful to Know

This school year, kindergarteners learned how to turn on and off their web cameras and mute buttons alongside spelling and reading fundamentals. Separated by distance and screens, kindergarten teachers soon faced the additional challenge of teaching their 5- and 6-year-old students to write on pieces of paper that instructors couldn’t directly see.
EducationKHQ Right Now

Catching your student up after virtual learning

MONTANA - While most students are back in the classroom, the impacts from virtual learning still linger. Based on a study from Stanford University, the average students is at least three months behind in math and reading. The study said it could take years to make up for that loss.
Small BusinessUCSD Guardian

What I Learned From Odd Jobs

According to Business Insider, the average person spends over 90,000 hours of their lifetime working. That’s a hefty slice of life. The conversations I’ve had with adults who are now deep into their careers about their first jobs have always stuck with me, maybe because I like hearing where people came from. Jobs are such a huge aspect of our lives, and inevitably, the experiences we have through our jobs at any stage, but especially in the beginning, help to shape who we become. As graduation is approaching and I’ve been setting out on the job of finding a job, I began thinking back to some of my first jobs. Throughout the past years, I’ve found myself doing odd jobs, and while some are more random than others, during the times working them, I’ve often thought about what it would be like to have more of a traditional job as one of my first. In my head, being a barista, for example, seemed more “normal.” While a piece of me craves knowing what it would be like to greet customers, stock ingredients, and experience the hustle and bustle behind the counter, I’m also thankful for what these bouts of work taught me.
Collegesbrookhavencourier.com

Brookhaven student discusses schooling during pandemic

Dallas College Brookhaven Campus student Michael Pina’s journey to a career in aviation was abruptly grounded due to pandemic turbulence. Pina sat down with Blake Strickland, contributing writer, to discuss the challenges he has overcome and the tactics that helped him succeed. Q: What are your goals for college? What...
Public HealthPosted by
TIME

Here's the One Post-Pandemic Resolution I Want To Keep

Well hello! I’m so glad you’re here. A version of this article also appeared in theIt’s Not Just You newsletter.Sign up here to receive a new edition every Sunday. As always, you can send comments to me at: Susanna@Time.com. And so with the sunshine and the great bursts of leaves...
CollegesPosted by
Daily Mail

Dartmouth’s medical school accuses 17 students of cheating on remote exams after tracking students' online activity without their knowledge

Dartmouth College has accused 17 medical students of cheating in remote exams after tracking their online activity without their knowledge. The prestigious Ivy League college used its Canvas learning management system to conduct an audit of students' electronic devices after receiving a complaint of possible cheating from a faculty member.
Public Healthsuperhits1027.com

Teachers Say Pandemic Has Made Them More Likely to Leave Teaching

A survey conducted by We Are Teachers shows that the teaching profession may be losing some of its educators. 2,500 teachers in the K-12 grades were surveyed about how they were affected by the pandemic. A whopping 52% of those surveyed said that they have considered leaving teaching. Meanwhile, 27%...
Collegesyourteenmag.com

What I Learned From My Son’s College Search (And I Work In Higher Ed)

A scene repeated itself several times last spring and summer. I’d stick my head in the door of my son’s bedroom and say “Hey, I thought of another college you should research!” Ben would grimace, then put his earbuds back in, blocking out the college search. I understood his resistance....
Posted by
TheMighty

What I Learned When I Lost Myself

Emails. Meetings. One on ones. Kitchen duties. R&D. Financial statements. Food costing. Tastings. General Assemblies. Team huddles. Paper work. Interviews. Performance Evaluations. Firing. Training. Feedback sessions. Phone calls. Video calls. More paper work. Commuting from one restaurant to the next. More paper work. This was me. In a day. Seven days a week. Thirty days a month. One fire after the next. A rapid stream of check boxes being ticked off as quickly as my heart beats.
Mental Healthoutfrontmagazine.com

College in Isolation: The Student Experience During COVID

How Mental Health Has Suffered During the Pandemic. The mental health of young people has suffered dramatically during the pandemic and isolation faced because of it. A recent, FAIR Health study found that in the beginning months of COVID-19, mental health claim lines for individuals aged 19-22 rose by nearly 80 percent. In June 2020, 74.9 percent of individuals aged 18-24 reported symptoms of at least one mental or behavioral health issue, according to the APA. The APA also found that 79 percent of Gen Z adults said they needed more emotional support during COVID than they received.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Kiplinger

Your Daughter Will Thank You for Teaching Her These 5 Financial Lessons

Mother’s Day arrives this year amid mounting financial difficulties for women and girls. COVID-19 has driven millions of women, particularly mothers of young children, out of the workforce, leading to disproportionate female wealth loss and some of the highest unemployment rates for women seen in the 21st century. I’ve seen this firsthand in my work helping young people at Albert, a personal finance app whose customers (which skew 20-something and female) can text me and the other Geniuses for financial guidance. Since the pandemic started, I’ve gotten frequent messages from young women who are navigating unemployment or underemployment while simultaneously struggling with credit card debt, student loans and everyday costs, such as rent and groceries.