newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Zack Snyder Breaks Down His Filmmaking Career in New Video

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead coming out soon, Vanity Fair brought in the director to discuss and break down his career as a filmmaker. He looks back at his early days with the music video for Lizzy Borden's “Love is a Crime,” and then takes us through his films like Dawn of the Dead, 300, Watchmen, Sucker Punch, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder's Justice League and Army of the Dead.

geektyrant.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Filmmaking#Music Video#Films#Video Music#Vanity Fair#Man Of Steel#Justice League#Love#Watchmen#Dawn Of Justice#Early Days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Army
Related
Moviescosmicbook.news

Zack Snyder Responds To 'Justice League' 4K Whedon Trailer Release

Zack Snyder responds to Warner Bros. releasing a Justice League 4K trailer for the Joss Whedon version of the movie, as a lot of the Snyder Cut fans are upset the trailer was released. Responding to a fan on the Vero app, Snyder replied, "Crossing the line." "Crossing the line"...
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Army of the Dead 2? Here's what's next for Netflix and Zack Snyder

Army of the Dead’s world is crammed with potential, from its untold conflicts to the hidden histories of its many characters. There's even an odd alien tease to consider. As such, you’re probably hoping for an Army of the Dead 2 announcement so we can make a swift return trip to the slots-and-slaughter world of the living undead in Las Vegas.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Zack Snyder says a director’s cut of Sucker Punch exists

As we’ve seen with the likes of Watchmen, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and most recently Justice League, Zack Snyder is a filmmaker who’s very fond of the extended director’s cut. And, speaking to Vanity Fair to promote his latest movie Army of the Dead, Snyder has revealed the...
Moviesinspiredtraveler.ca

Zack Snyder Says ‘Warner Is Anti-Snyder’

Zack Snyder on the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement: “Warner is aggressively anti-Snyder. The director assures that the studio has never been interested in his vision, but hopes that he will listen to the fans. It’s a fact: Zack Snyder fans are not the only legion but, with dedication and insistence, they seem...
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Addresses Fans Holding Out Hope for Warners to Restore the SnyderVerse After Justice League

Justice League director Zack Snyder says an "aggressively anti-Snyder" Warner Bros. is uninterested in continuing his version of the DC Films universe despite the "massive fandom" campaigning to Restore the SnyderVerse. Fans of the embattled filmmaker behind Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice declared Zack Snyder's Justice League to be DCEU canon after studio executives reportedly referred to the four-hour director's cut as a "storytelling cul-de-sac," preferring instead to acknowledge the theatrical cut of Justice League — completed by Joss Whedon and released into theaters in 2017 — as the version that counts in the continuity of its ongoing DC Extended Universe.
Moviesgeekculture.co

Geek Interview: Zack Snyder Says Army of the Dead Is A Love Letter To Film

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead zombie film isn’t just a return to form for the auteur who first made his directorial debut with zombie flick Dawn of the Dead, it also marks the return and perhaps resurrection of the fan favourite director who has spent the last eight years directing superhero movies, and is ready for something different, if not familiar.
MoviesFrankfort Times

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros bend to fan pressure

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros listens to the "massive fandom" calling for him to make more DC movies. The 55-year-old director thinks it's unlikely he'll make another DC film, having previously helmed 'Justice League' and 'Man of Steel', but Zack suggested that the studio could ultimately bend to fan pressure.
MoviesWinter is Coming

Will there be a sequel to Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

Mostly likely, we’ll never truly know just how successful Zack Snyder’s Justice League was, and though director Zack Snyder himself has left the door open for possible sequels, the odds of Warner Bros. following through on a Zack Snyder’s Justice League sequel are next to nil. Anecdotally, Zack Snyder’s Justice...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Wanted Brainiac In Man Of Steel 2

It’s fascinating to think how the DCEU could have turned out if Zack Snyder had opted to make a direct Man of Steel sequel instead of moving straight on to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The same month the 2013 blockbuster was released, David S. Goyer was tasked to write a second installment, before it was revealed shortly afterwards to be the crossover fans had been wanting to see for years instead.
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Reveals What John Stewart's Green Lantern Role Would Have Been In His Justice League Movies

The fascination with Zack Snyder's Justice League has not yet died down - even though fans finally got the Snyder Cut released on HBO Max. However, even Snyder's version of Justice League had to shave down its original vision of the film - and that meant cutting one sequence that would've introduced John Stewart's Green Lantern to the DC movie universe. Since the Snyder Cut's release, both Snyder and John Stewart actor Wanye T. Carr have spoken up about Green Lantern's almost appearance in Justice League.
Moviesepicstream.com

Zack Snyder Slams WB Calling Them "Aggressively Anti-Snyder"

Multiple fans have been campaigning and urging Warner Brothers to restore the Snyderverse. Ever since the Snyder cut of Justice League came out, fans have clamored to bring back the Snyderverse, whether it could be on HBO Max or in the traditional theatrical movies. Fans even noted that they would...
Minoritieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Says A Black Superman Is Long Overdue

In news that’s sure to cause chaos among the staunchest of SnyderVerse supporters, not only has Zack Snyder admitted that he’s looking forward to seeing what J.J. Abrams does with the property, but he also believes the world is long overdue a black Superman. Fans have been threatening to boycott...
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Reveals Filming on His Next Film Is Delayed

Horse Latitudes, Zack Snyder's planned film about two men who are inspired by a photograph to travel to South America, is facing another delay as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Snyder hopes to film the movie on location in South America, but since that is one of the regions currently being hit the hardest by the pandemic, Snyder says that they are waiting for a break in the crisis. The movie, originally titled The Last Photograph, has been in development since before Man of Steel, and has been repeatedly pushed back as Snyder took on big franchise movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Army of the Dead.
MoviesTVOvermind

Zack Snyder Doesn’t Hold Back his Feelings on Warner Bros.

People are still going to agree to disagree, maybe, on whether or not Zack Snyder is still a good fit for Warner Bros., but as of right now it doesn’t sound a though the studio is going to be bringing him back. Instead, it sounds like we’re going to see another Superman movie with JJ Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates. But the Snyderverse, which people are wanting to see continue, doesn’t appear to be on their radar at the moment. It’s fair to say that Snyder is feeling some way about that and he’s not entirely happy about the fact that Warner Bros. has essentially thrown him a bone and shut the door. As one of those that didn’t think that the Snyder Cut was all that, or even a bag of chips, it’s still pretty cold to think that Snyder would be chucked at this point since he’s done quite a bit of work for Warner Bros. Despite the fact that his style is a little too dark at times and kind of hard to get into simply because of the constant exaggeration of certain scenes, it’s still easy to think that he’d be better for Warner Bros. than several others since he’s already done so much. The Snyderverse isn’t something that I would personally endorse, but leaving Warner Bros. to their own devices when it comes to developing the rest of the DC universe is something that’s already feeling like it’s going to be a bad idea. Seriously, even thinking about arguing this point makes it feel like something that a lot of people who are just here for a good movie, no matter who’s directing, would rather bow out of since endorsing Snyder is feeling like the better option, but doing that also means that one is endorsing his style of filming and possibly admitting that the Snyder Cut was a huge improvement. It can be done, but it’s a balancing act that a lot of people wouldn’t want to attempt.
MoviesDeadline

‘Army Of The Dead’ Review: Zack Snyder Finds His Groove Again With Zombies-In-Vegas Epic

It took a trip backwards to the spirit of his 2004 zombie flick Dawn of the Dead for Zack Snyder to finally reclaim his groove, but that he has done with Netflix’s super Army of the Dead, which can probably best be described as The Walking Dead meets Ocean’s 11, with a touch of Escape From New York and The Dirty Dozen thrown in for good measure. What Snyder clearly is showing with this near-two-and-a-half-hour epic of the undead is that he is capable of once again having fun making this stuff, and by extension making sure we have a blast too. Maybe it was just getting away from the DC comic book canon over at Warner Bros that has unleashed his inner movie geek again, but I will take this Army over the likes of his too dark and uneven dips into the worlds of Batman, Superman, Watchmen and the newly bloated Justice League — and definitely over the misfire of Sucker Punch.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Zack Snyder Likes Marvel, Hulk, Iron Man

Justice League director Zack Snyder participates in a Q&A where he is asked if he likes Marvel and responds in the affirmative adding he also likes Hulk and Iron Man. Snyder answered questions as part of Wired's "Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions" series on YouTube. "Does Zack Snyder like...