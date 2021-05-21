newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collier County, FL

Collier County Clerk’s Office to Hold “Passport Saturday”

By Editorial
coastalbreezenews.com
 3 days ago

“Passport Saturday” is especially designed to accommodate county residents who wish to apply for a United States passport; however, find it difficult to take time off from work or school on weekdays. To participate in the event, residents must be first-time passport applicants, or have an expired passport that was issued more than 15 years ago. Those wishing to renew a current passport, or an expired passport that was issued within the last 15 years, should not attend this event, but instead should follow the instructions found on the website of the U.S. Department of State, Office of Passport Services, www.travel.state.gov.

www.coastalbreezenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Passport#United States Passport#United States Citizenship#Deputy Clerks#County Court#State Court#Collier County Clerk#Americans#The Department Of State#Passport Saturday#U S Passport Certificate#Passport Photo Processing#County Residents#Clerk Crystal Kinzel#Valid Driver#Approved Applicants#U S Birth Certificate#Www Travel State Gov#Expedited Service#Naturalization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Politics
Related