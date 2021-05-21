Collier County Clerk’s Office to Hold “Passport Saturday”

“Passport Saturday” is especially designed to accommodate county residents who wish to apply for a United States passport; however, find it difficult to take time off from work or school on weekdays. To participate in the event, residents must be first-time passport applicants, or have an expired passport that was issued more than 15 years ago. Those wishing to renew a current passport, or an expired passport that was issued within the last 15 years, should not attend this event, but instead should follow the instructions found on the website of the U.S. Department of State, Office of Passport Services, www.travel.state.gov.