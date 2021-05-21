Should Captain Anderson or Ambassador Udina be the human representative for the Council in Mass Effect Legendary Edition?

You know that feeling you get when you leave your home and think you've forgotten to do something important? Be it turning off an appliance, or forgetting your wallet, you just can't shake the thought that you didn't do something you were meant to do. Well, this is the kind of thing I contend with every time I leave for a mission in Mass Effect 2, and it's all thanks to Commander Shepard's fish tank in the captain's cabin. Should you choose to purchase some fish to reside in the rather aesthetically pleasing aquarium built into the wall, you'll have to put in some effort to keep them there. See, every time you return from a mission, you have to remember to feed your fish. If you forget just one time, it's all over; your fish will have passed to the great beyond and you'll have to clear out your tank and purchase more.