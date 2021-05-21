Should Captain Anderson or Ambassador Udina be the human representative for the Council in Mass Effect Legendary Edition?
When the battle is finally over, and you've saved the galaxy from the first Reaper threat in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, you have one final condition to make. Humanity has proven it is ready to step in and become a leader in the Galactic Community, and you have the chance to pick which human leader it should be. Your only two options include Captain Anderson or Ambassador Udina.