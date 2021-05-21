John Krasinski ‘Didn’t Want To Do’ A Quiet Place Sequel, And His Reason Makes Sense

Not every horror movie needs to inspire a sequel (though so many of them actually do). Sometimes, a filmmaker has a solid idea for one story, and they pack most of what they want to say into that tale. Fear of watering down the first movie’s impact can be a reason why directors are hesitant to return to their franchises. Maybe they just want to keep exploring new territories with fresh material. But when A Quiet Place blew the doors off of movie theaters back in 2018, power couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt knew they were going to be asked about a follow up. And in our exclusive interview clip above, they tell CinemaBlend why they didn’t initially want to do it.