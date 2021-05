NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Onlookers couldn't have known. Droves of future college football quarterbacks descended on Lipscomb Academy for the Elite 11 regional camp and the prospect who shined brightest -- Ty Simpson -- hasn't really spent the time on the football field this spring. In fact, the baseball standout will pivot right back to the diamond less than 24 hours after earning his ticket to the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles.