Anderson Silva praises longtime rival Vitor Belfort as both MMA legends transition into boxing

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva believes that YouTubers are disrespecting boxing and he hopes that changes going forward. Silva is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time and he also has professional boxing experience, having had two fights over the course of his legendary combat sports career. In June, Silva will return to the boxing ring when he takes on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in what is his first boxing match since 2005. For Silva, he has been boxing for over 20 years and has always made it known that he wanted to return to the squared circle one day. He will get that opportunity next month when he takes on Chavez Jr. in a pro boxing match.