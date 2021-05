OTTUMWA — The renovations at Market on Main will be moving forward, but with a higher price tag than expected. On Monday, the Ottumwa School Board voted to approve rewarding the bid to Frase Construction for $1,358,523. Superindent Mike McGrory said that it was about $100,000 more than the projected cost, but he attributed that to the volatile construction market during his recommendation to the board. “It’s just so volatile right now with construction, it was within range,” he said.