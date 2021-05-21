newsbreak-logo
Makeup

Purple Lips Might 100% Be the Move

By Annabel Iwegbue
Cosmopolitan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen deciding on a lip look, purple might not be the first color that comes to mind. No fear! Here's some content that will convince even the most hesitant to give purple a try. The professional queens Brita Filter, Monique Heart, and Shea Couleé all had moments on Cosmo Queens where they made this lip shade pop.

