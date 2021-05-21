Purple Lips Might 100% Be the Move

“Can you recommend the perfect lip balm?” I hear this a lot, but it is tricky to answer because everyone has different requirements. Some want lip balms that leave a shine (Lanolips and Origins provide that without being too oily or heavy). Others prefer a finish that is matte to the point of being almost undetectable (if that’s you, By Terry will tick your box – dense, slight hint of rose and, yes, expensive, but goodness it is sublime;… also, you don’t need much and it lasts). Others, still, like a hint of colour (Eve Lom, Ultra Violette and Gucci Westman come in different shades). Some prefer the treatment approach to lip balms (Dr Sebagh and Goldfaden). Or want fragrance-free (Elizabeth Arden’s classic multitasking Eight Hour Cream comes in a scentless version). Many may balk at slathering on a fruity balm, but remember: a sophisticated, intensely hydrating formula (like Fresh) can’t be compared to the sticky artificial stuff that harks back to your early teens. The one thing everyone agrees on is that they want a lip balm that moisturises and leaves us with smoother, softer, more hydrated lips – without having to apply it a million times a day. Ironically, this is where most fall down. Whatever your leanings, these 10 do a great job of fulfilling their fundamental purpose. And that’s what really counts.