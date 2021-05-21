newsbreak-logo
Morning Report: Luke Rockhold frustrated with return plans: ‘There’s a lot of guys but none of them want to sign the contract’

By MMA Fighting
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Rockhold’s road back to the UFC is proving more difficult than he imagined it would be. Last year, Rockhold announced that after an extended hiatus he was looking to return to MMA and make one more run at the middleweight title. At the time, Rockhold was targeting a return fight against rival Chris Weidman, however with Weidman recently suffering a catastrophic leg injury, that fight is clearly not an option, but even outside of that, Rockhold is apparently struggling to find a return opponent that suits him. Speaking with Helen Yee recently, the former middleweight champion lamented the current state of the 185-pound division, saying that thus far none of the top-ranked guys have been willing to fight him.

