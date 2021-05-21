Morning Report: Luke Rockhold frustrated with return plans: ‘There’s a lot of guys but none of them want to sign the contract’

WWE is reportedly planning for fans to return in July. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling reports WWE is planning for the return of fans on July 16. "It looks like WWE is going to start touring on July 16. This is for the main roster shows. SmackDown would be the first one. I have no idea where they're going to do it. I don't know anything beyond that the date to start touring is July 16. I could be wrong (about touring). Let me read the message, 'Fans back July 16-19.' I don't know if that's a one-off week where they're going to have fans, but it looks like July 16 they're going to go back to having a live audience in some capacity," he said.