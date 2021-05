UFC 262 live stream results and play-by-play updates will start to trickle in at 6:30 p.m. ET for the Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler-led pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat. night (May 15, 2021) inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, also featuring a 155-pound co-main event between Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush. The vacant lightweight title — left behind by the recently-retired Khabib Nurmagomedov — will be up for grabs in the five-round headliner, which means “Do Bronx” and “Iron” will be exiting “The Lone Star State” with more than just division bragging rights. And the promotion may quickly produce a No. 1 contender when Dustin Poirier battles former champion Conor McGregor in July.