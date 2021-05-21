Toni Collette weighs in on a ‘Hereditary’ sequel and why she doesn’t watch scary movies

When other musicians and actors start to talk about their inspirations it’s usually time to pay attention, especially if those celebrities that are citing a source happen to be as famous as some of those that will be speaking on The Sparks Brothers documentary. It would appear that one thing that a lot of fans tend to forget is that for every celebrity out there, inspiration has still been an important aspect of their career and has helped to shape who they’ve become today. The Sparks Brothers have been around for five decades or so now and while in all that time it might have been possible to create a documentary like this, there’s always the issue of timing, desire, and of course getting such a project together in the first place. The list of celebrities that will be speaking about the Sparks in this documentary is extensive enough that one can’t help but wonder how many people were inspired by this duo over the years. The Sparks are a well-known duo that has been around and seen plenty during their time in the business, but looking at their material it really feels that they were ahead of their time for quite a bit of their career, as some of the stuff they’ve done throughout the years has been more than a little odd and has defied what a lot of people have thought was conventional at the time. The thing with what’s new and hip in every generation is that it might very well offend and defy what others think is normal and acceptable, but the Sparks have continued pushing the line in their own way for so long that people couldn’t help but think of them as eccentric, but inspirational as well when it came to creating their own vibe.