Astronomers detect mysterious bursts of radio signals from distant galaxy

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstronomers over the years have picked up dozens of "fast radio bursts" (FRBs) -- mysterious radio signals detected from an unknown part of the cosmos. But for only the second time, they have now found one that repeats itself, making it more likely that we might find out where they come from.

