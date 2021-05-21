newsbreak-logo
Tribune shareholders approve Alden Global's $630M acquisition

By Thomas Moore
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTribune Publishing shareholders have voted to accept a $630 million takeover bid from hedge fund Alden Global Capital, The Associated Press reported Friday. The vote comes roughly three months after the two companies announced the deal and after rival bids to purchase the company failed. Alden's takeover has been fought...

