Shelby Perkins Peed age 84, of 180 Walkers Path, Roxboro died Thursday afternoon, May 13, 2021 at Person Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Peed was born Oct. 15, 1936 in Person County, daughter of the late Lawrence Radford and Pauline Elizabeth Holt Perkins and was wife of 47 years to the late Benjamin Simon Peed, Jr. Prior to her quitting work to care for her grandchildren she worked for Eanes Oil Company and Eaton Corp. Shelby enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, reading, going to church, and being with her family.

Kacie Brooke Crumpton, 34, of 9363 Virgilina Rd., Roxboro, died Saturday, May 8, 2021. Born in Durham County, Kacie was the daughter of Bayard Richard and Janice Mangum Crumpton, of Roxboro. Kacie graduated from Person High School in 2005. She participated in dance throughout and she was runner-up in poise for the Roxboro Junior Miss. She was a member of Concord United Methodist Church where she always helped with Vacation Bible School.
