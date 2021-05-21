Shelby Perkins Peed
Shelby Perkins Peed age 84, of 180 Walkers Path, Roxboro died Thursday afternoon, May 13, 2021 at Person Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Peed was born Oct. 15, 1936 in Person County, daughter of the late Lawrence Radford and Pauline Elizabeth Holt Perkins and was wife of 47 years to the late Benjamin Simon Peed, Jr. Prior to her quitting work to care for her grandchildren she worked for Eanes Oil Company and Eaton Corp. Shelby enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, reading, going to church, and being with her family.personcountylife.com