Shelby Perkins Peed

Effective: 2021-04-30 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create dangerous fire behavior. Target Area: Alamance; Anson; Chatham; Cumberland; Davidson; Durham; Edgecombe; Forsyth; Franklin; Granville; Guilford; Halifax; Harnett; Hoke; Johnston; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Nash; Orange; Person; Randolph; Richmond; Sampson; Scotland; Stanly; Vance; Wake; Warren; Wayne; Wilson Low humidity and strong gusty winds will lead to high fire danger today .Windy and dry conditions today will lead to a high fire danger, making any fire difficult to control. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA * AFFECTED AREA...All of central North Carolina * TIMING...Through early evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s to lower 80s. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control in these conditions.