New Jersey dad says family targeted by antisemitic attack during Florida vacation

NEW JERSEY - Officials in New Jersey are asking anyone with information into a deadly mass shooting during a birthday party in Cumberland County to contact law enforcement. Two people were killed and 12 others were injured in the shooting at 1029 East Commerce Street in Fairfield Twp. at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday. The gathering followed a party at another location in town that broke up at about 11 p.m. Some of those party goers ended up at the East Commerce Street shooting scene, according to NJ State Police.