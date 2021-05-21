New Jersey dad says family targeted by antisemitic attack during Florida vacation
A New Jersey family was the subject of an alleged antisemitic attack while on vacation in Florida this week, and police are now investigating, the dad says. Eric Orgen of Teaneck described the incident in a Facebook post, saying he was walking with his wife and teenage daughter in Bal Harbour on Tuesday when a group of unidentified men in a white SUV threw garbage at them while shouting obscenities and threats.www.msn.com