Charles Koch funded eviction push while investing in real estate companies

The Guardian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillionaire Charles Koch’s foundation has bankrolled three conservative legal groups leading the court battle to eliminate prohibitions against tenant evictions during the Covid-19 pandemic in America. At the same time, Koch’s corporate empire has suddenly stepped up its real estate purchases during the pandemic – including making large investments in...

