newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Doctors urge COVID-19 vaccine for those who had coronavirus infection

By David Wahlberg
madison
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs demand for COVID-19 vaccine continues to wane amid plentiful supply, doctors are urging one group in particular to get immunized: those who have had COVID-19. A previous coronavirus infection is thought to prevent people from getting infected again for three months or more, but vaccination is believed to provide longer and better protection, including against some of the more transmissible coronavirus variants. Some people mistakenly think they can skip the vaccine if they were infected, leading doctors to emphasize the recommendation that they, too, should get the injections.

madison.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronavirus Vaccine#Cdc#Infection Control#Natural Infection#Disease Control#Disease Prevention#Unitypoint Health Meriter#Cdc#Pfizer#Coronavirus Infection#Initial Infection#Doctors#Vaccination#Vaccinated People#Severe Illness#Natural Immunity#Family Medicine#Reinfection#Convalescent Sera#Maximum Protection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
South Africa
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Industrynews4sanantonio.com

CDC investigating potential rare side effect from Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

U.S. health officials are investigating a potential rare side effect from COVID-19 vaccines - an inflammation of the heart muscle called myocarditis. Scientists with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory committee on vaccines has received more than a dozen reports of this condition appearing four days after vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Covid-19 Vaccines Shown To Protect Against Silent Infections

Two studies published in this week’s Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) demonstrated that people who received the Covid-19 vaccine were significantly less likely to test positive for the virus, even if asymptomatic. One of the most challenging issues throughout the coronavirus pandemic has been asymptomatic transmission of the virus from one person to another. Many have developed transmissible infections well before symptoms develop, if symptoms develop at all. Oftentimes referred to as ‘silent infections,’ asymptomatic spread has been the source of widespread surges, and countless illnesses and deaths throughout the world. This continues to be the case in areas where viral spread is surging, namely in India.
Fort Atkinson, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

Retiring doctor: COVID-19 has had devastating impact in area

A longtime area physician who plans to cap off his 45-year career with a July retirement said that he has never experienced anything like the COVID-19 pandemic. “AIDS, Ebola, any other pandemic that we have experienced in our lifetimes, they are like a grain of sand compared to the truckload dumped on us by COVID,” said Dr. Donald Williams, an internist and pediatrician in Fort Atkinson.
Public HealthPrevention

Can You Get a COVID-19 Vaccine if You’re Sick With Cold-Like Symptoms? Doctors Explain

It’s finally your turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine (yay!). But you’ve got a nasty cold—or what feels like one, anyway. Do you keep your appointment, or reschedule?. To date, nearly 141 million Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine—and the more people who get vaccinated, the closer we’ll be to achieving herd immunity and ending the severity of the pandemic in the U.S.
Public HealthThe Southern

Madison woman dies from COVID-19 she contracted after full vaccination

A 75-year-old Madison woman died from COVID-19 Sunday after contracting the illness more than a month after being fully vaccinated, according to her sons, who say immunosuppressant drugs likely reduced her vaccine protection and chronic diseases made her more vulnerable to infection. Reports of so-called “breakthrough” cases and deaths after...
Public Healthboundarycreektimes.com

B.C. tracks big drop in COVID-19 infections after vaccination

The first B.C. communities targeted for mass COVID-19 vaccination are showing a major reduction in new infections after three weeks of immune response, according to data released by public health authorities Thursday. The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is tracking what officials are calling “breakthrough cases,” where people test positive...
Monterey County, CAKSBW.com

State approves COVID-19 vaccine for those as young as 12

The California Department of Public has approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15, according to a press release Wednesday. The decision comes after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its approval for those 12-15 years old. The FDA authorized the emergency use of the...
Healthstaradvertiser.com

Vaccine can come with side effects, but those fully vaccinated have no regrets

With more than 1.4 million COVID-19 doses administered in the state so far, there are now plenty of Hawaii residents who have experiences to share about their side effects. While no two stories are exactly the same, they are now swapped among friends, family and acquaintances as a shared experience during this global pandemic.
Public HealthInsurance Journal

Rare Covid-19 Vaccine and Treatment Injury Victims Look to U.S. Fund

High school senior Emma Burkey received her “one and done” Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on March 20, and within two weeks was in an induced coma following seizures and clotting in her brain. She’s making a slow recovery, having recently been transferred from the hospital to a rehabilitation center,...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

India doctors warn of deadly fungal infection in Covid-19 patients

A growing number of current and recovered Covid-19 patients in India are contracting a deadly and rare fungal infection, doctors told AFP Monday as the vast nation battles to contain a massive outbreak of virus cases. Covid-19 sufferers more susceptible to contracting the fungal infection include those with uncontrolled diabetes, those who used steroids during their virus treatment, and those who had prolonged stays in hospital ICUs, the ICMR added.
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Associated With Fewer Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infections

The study is one of the first to show an association between COVID-19 vaccination and fewer asymptomatic infections, according to the authors. A research letter from St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital found that vaccination dramatically reduced COVID-19 symptomatic and asymptomatic infections in employees compared with their unvaccinated peers. The study...
Clay County, MOgladstonedispatch.com

CDC: Those vaccinated against COVID-19 can go without masks

Those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear a face mask or physically distance themselves 6 feet from others in most settings, whether outdoors or indoors, according to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Thursday, May 13. Situations where people will still need...
Kansas StateNew Haven Register

Kansas opens COVID-19 vaccinations to those 12 and older

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Any Kansan who is 12 and older is now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and some county health departments said the shots will be available starting Thursday. Following advice from federal officials, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that the state will open vaccinations for...