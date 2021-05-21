Home prices jump by double digits in April as sales soar across Central Ohio
Home prices posted the largest monthly gain in Columbus history in April as the housing market continued its torrid run coming out of the pandemic.www.bizjournals.com
Home prices posted the largest monthly gain in Columbus history in April as the housing market continued its torrid run coming out of the pandemic.www.bizjournals.com
The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/columbus