Home prices jump by double digits in April as sales soar across Central Ohio

By Doug Buchanan
Columbus Business First
Columbus Business First
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Home prices posted the largest monthly gain in Columbus history in April as the housing market continued its torrid run coming out of the pandemic.

ABOUT

The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/columbus
Ohio StatePosted by
Columbus Business First

Top of the List: Largest Central Ohio assisted living facilities

Assisted living care is a growing industry in Central Ohio, with four of this year's 25 largest facilities having opened in 2019 or 2020. It's also an increasingly expensive option. Data from the annual Genworth Cost of Care survey show a 6.15% increase in the national monthly median cost of assisted living care from 2019 ($4,051) to 2020 ($4,300), based on a private one-bedroom assisted living apartment.
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

Gas prices increase in Central Ohio Monday as demand increases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices saw an increase in Central Ohio Monday as summer travel season nears. GasBuddy reports prices increased by 8.7 cents per gallon in the past week to an average of $2.88 per gallon in Columbus. This is is nearly 21 cents higher than a month ago and a dollar per gallon higher than this time a year ago.
Real EstatePosted by
Columbus Business First

Real estate Leads - May 14, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Ohio StateInsurance Journal

Emerson Reid Acquires Ohio’s May Insurance Services

Emerson Reid LLC, an employee benefits wholesale general agent, has acquired Columbus, Ohio-based employee benefits services firm, May Insurance Services Inc., led by John May. Established in 1990, May Insurance Services works with agents throughout Ohio. The company specializes in medical, dental, disability and other ancillary insurance for individuals, businesses...
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Is Vax-A-Million initiative behind Ohio's rising vaccine numbers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the nationwide push to get more people vaccinated, Ohio changed the game with the Vax-A-Million initiative. "This past Friday was our highest vaccine administration day in three weeks, since April 23. We had 25,413 shots administered," said ODH Director Stephanie McCloud. In addition to the lottery,...
Columbus, OHbizjournals

Bottoms up! Columbus ranks among top beer cities in U.S.

Columbus is one of the top cities in the U.S. for beer enthusiasts, according to a new study. The capital ranks No. 15 among beer cities, according to a study published by Real Estate Witch, a real estate advice website. Researchers looked at the 50 most populous metro areas in the U.S. and evaluated each city across four metrics:
Columbus, OHLima News

Website announced for ‘Vax-a-Million’ prize

COLUMBUS — Vaccinated Ohioans who hope to win the $1 million Vax-a-Million prize must opt into the lottery at www.ohiovaxamillion.com, a website that goes live 8 a.m. Tuesday, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud said. People who don’t have access to the internet can call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH, McCloud said during...
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Columbus retail recovers from pandemic, though uncertainty remains

After plunging in 2020, central Ohio retail is climbing out of its pandemic hole. Foot traffic is rising, leasing is up, and new stores are opening throughout the Columbus area, but plenty of clouds remain, especially for enclosed malls and older strip centers in central Ohio, which has more than twice the retail space of the U.S. average.
TrafficWSYX ABC6

Gas prices on the rise, but not because of Colonial Pipeline hack

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Colonial Pipeline, which came under cyberattack and was forced to shut down is restarting. But that hack, which affected much of the southern United States, has nothing to do with why drivers will see higher gas prices in Central Ohio. The national average for a...