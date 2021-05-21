newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Vaccinated Seniors 94% Less Likely to be Hospitalized for Covid

dailynurse.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) authorized and recommended in the United States protect against COVID-19-related hospitalization among adults 65 years and older, according to a new CDC assessment that finds fully vaccinated adults 65 years and older were 94% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people of the same age who were not vaccinated. People 65 and older who were partially vaccinated were 64% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who were not vaccinated. People were considered “partially vaccinated” two weeks after their first dose of mRNA vaccine and “fully vaccinated” two weeks after their second dose.

dailynurse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Vaccine Trial#Older Adults#Aged Care#Vulnerable Adults#Cdc#Eua#Mph#Hospital Staff#Covid 19 Vaccination#Pfizer Biontech Vaccine#Hospitalizations#Covid 19 Vaccines#Severe Covid 19 Illness#Severe Illness#Covid 19 Patients#Vaccine Policy Decisions#Mrna Vaccine#Health Care Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Flu
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsNewswise

There is no evidence that vaccines could cause harm to people who have recovered from COVID-19

An article published by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vaccination organization and widely shared on social media questions the need of vaccinating those who’ve already recovered from COVID-19. The article says there’s a "potential risk of harm, including death" in getting the vaccines. We report this claim as false. There is no evidence that vaccinating people who had previously had COVID is resulting in an increased risk of adverse events. In fact, there is some evidence that getting vaccinated after infection increases your immunity exponentially. See below.
Madison, WImadison

Madison woman dies from COVID-19 she contracted after full vaccination

A 75-year-old Madison woman died from COVID-19 Sunday after contracting the illness more than a month after being fully vaccinated, according to her sons, who say immunosuppressant drugs likely reduced her vaccine protection and chronic diseases made her more vulnerable to infection. Reports of so-called “breakthrough” cases and deaths after...
Public HealthHerald and News

Niskanen: Hospital inundated with COVID patients, vaccination key to move forward

This is a plea for you to get a COVID-19 vaccination. We have been in a surge at the hospital for the past month with record numbers of patients — 30 to 40 persons daily — being seen because of COVID-19. As of Monday afternoon we have 20 patients, ages 19 to 91, in our COVID-19 units. We needed to open another unit to accommodate the spike in patients, with three of them on ventilators.
KidsBangor Daily News

Why my children are getting the COVID-19 vaccine

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Lee Savio Beers is a pediatrician and the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics. When facing a vicious infection, there is nothing as...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Covid vaccine “almost certainly less effective” against Indian variant

Coronavirus vaccines are “almost certainly less effective” at reducing transmission of the Indian variant, the deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has said. Professor Anthony Harnden told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The vaccines may be less effective against mild disease but we don’t think...
RelationshipsUS News and World Report

Number of U.S. Kids Hospitalized With COVID Is Likely Overcounted: Study

WEDNESDAY, May 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The actual number of U.S. children hospitalized due to COVID-19 may be lower than current figures suggest, a new study indicates. That's because counts of hospitalized children who test positive for COVID-19 may include those who were admitted for other reasons and have no COVID symptoms, Stanford University School of Medicine researchers explained.
Minoritieshealthleadersmedia.com

Latino and Black Californians less likely to have received COVID-19 vaccine

Only about one-third of Latino and Black Californians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while majorities of white and Asian American Pacific Islander Californians have, according to a Times analysis. The Times analysis found that 33% of Latino residents and 34% of Black residents of the state have received at least one dose of vaccine. By contrast, 50% of white residents, 46% of Native American residents and 60% of Asian American Pacific Islander residents have received a dose.
Public HealthSFGate

CDC limits review of vaccinated but infected; draws concern

Federal health officials this month decided to limit how they monitor vaccinated people who have been infected with Covid-19, drawing concern from some scientists who say that may mean missing needed data showing why and how it happens. At the end of April, more than 9,000 Americans were reported to...
WorldBBC

Covid vaccines have saved 11,700 lives and 33,000 hospital admissions

Coronavirus vaccines have saved 11,700 lives and stopped 33,000 people becoming seriously ill with Covid-19 in England, research suggests. The Public Health England analysis, up to the end of April, found people in their 70s and 80s had seen the biggest fall in deaths and hospital admissions. Health Secretary Matt...
Stanford, CAstanford.edu

COVID-19 hospitalizations among children likely overcounted, researchers find

Counting SARS-CoV-2 infections in hospitalized children overestimates the impact of COVID-19 in pediatric populations because such counts include many asymptomatic patients, according to a new study by researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine. The findings were published online May 19 in Hospital Pediatrics. While all hospitalized children are...
Mclean County, ILwglt.org

Daily COVID Vaccinations In McLean County Less Than Half Of Peak

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in McLean County is ticking up slowly, but is still far behind last month’s peak in vaccinations. State data on Wednesday show 131,820 doses administered in the county so far. That’s an increase of 1,120 doses —significantly higher than the three days prior. But it’s still just 56% of the doses administered in mid-April, when between 2,000 and 3,000 shots made it into arms each day.
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Opinion: We all need to be vaccinated to end the pandemic

Alberta has always been the province where people and communities come together and support one another when the need arises. We have always understood the importance of collective responsibility and the public good. This week marks five years since the Fort McMurray fires, which devastated the city but saw Albertans...
Bronx, NYpharmacytimes.com

Expert: Bronx Hospital ‘Depends on Pharmacists’ to Vaccinate Against COVID-19

Rosemarie Leighton, RPh, director of pharmacy, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, discussed the coordination of COVID-19 vaccinations at the Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx. Pharmacy Times® interviewed Rosemarie Leighton, RPh, director of pharmacy, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, to discuss the coordination of COVID-19 vaccinations at the Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.
Maryland StateFrederick News-Post

Maryland COVID hospitalizations drop as 2.5 million now fully vaccinated

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Maryland dropped again, as the state eclipsed 2.5 million people fully vaccinated, according to health department data. Here’s where other COVID-19 measurements stood Friday:. Cases. With 512 new infections, Maryland has eclipsed 455,000 coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic, health department data shows. Deaths. Twelve more Marylanders were...
Posted by
Michael Burg, MD

COVID-19 Vaccinations are Likely to Slow Dramatically in the Coming Months ... What Then?

Soon, every American who desires full vaccination will have received it. In the near future, the majority of vaccine-accepting and vaccine-eligible Americans will have received either the two-injection Pfizer or Moderna regimen or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some Americans will be partially vaccinated, for whatever reason, choosing to receive only one of the two recommended injections.