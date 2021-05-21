Forecasters warning of dangerous rip currents on Gulf Coast

(OBA®) – Hurricane Sally cost the city of Orange Beach a bundle in recovery and cleanup efforts, an amount usually covered by FEMA money. That hasn’t happened. “We had 500,000 cubic yards of debris and we’re at $14 million out of our pocket,” Mayor Tony Kennon said. “Can’t get FEMA to give us anything. I’m heading for a meeting when I leave here to see what’s up. It’s something I’ve always wondered and worried about as a city is what will FEMA actually be doing in the future, will they be there, what percentages will be there, how long will it take to get your money. Right now, we are getting close to eight months out and haven’t seen a dime of that $14 million.”