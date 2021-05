“The tree roots were almost as big around as the trees, and there were human remains all tangled up in them, it was sad.” Edward Charles Henry, better known as Chucky, described the situation at the St. Matthew Cemetery, located near North Street in New Iberia in the aftermath of the latest spate of storms in Iberia Parish. “I was nervous to start the project, but after I got started, I knew I had to do it. If it was me, and my remains got scattered like that, I know I’d want someone to take care of me.”