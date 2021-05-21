How to enable and use Reachability on iPhone in iOS 14

While the native Files app on iPhone and iPad is good enough for certain users, it certainly doesn’t please most iOS users. The reason is that Apple doesn’t allow users to access the internal file system. That means while there is a Files app on your device, it is next to useless when it comes to managing your device’s internal files. If that is what you want to do, you will be better served by third-party file managers for iPhone which you can find on the App Store. We have tested many such apps and now bring you the list of 10 best file manager apps for iPhone that will help you manage your files.