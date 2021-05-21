Martin Freeman Blasts Method Acting, Calls Out Jim Carrey

Julien’s Auctions wrapped up its marquee two-day entertainment event HOLLYWOOD LEGENDS AND LUMINARIES AND HOLLYWOOD SCI-FI, ACTION, FANTASY AND MORE AUCTION, today. live in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com where bidders and collectors from all over the world vied for some of the most iconic pop culture relics of all time. The collection of over 800 lots came from the greatest box-office films and movie franchises of the past 50 years -Alien, Batman, Die Hard, Edward Scissorhands, Independence Day, Scarface, Harry Potter and James Bond films as well as the Golden Age of Hollywood and television classic series-and included museum quality props, memorabilia and costumes used by Hollywood’s biggest legends including Al Pacino, Sean Connery, Brad Pitt, Marilyn Monroe, Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith, Tom Cruise, Sigourney Weaver, Jim Carrey, George Clooney, Jodie Foster, Bill Murray, Winona Ryder, Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Costner, Bruce Willis, Pierce Brosnan, Michelle Pfeiffer, John Travolta, Nicholas Cage, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, and more.