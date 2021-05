Several months from now, The CW’s The Flash will celebrate a new achievement: reaching 150 episodes. It will be the second Arrowverse series to reach this milestone following Arrow itself, and fans don’t have to worry about The Flash’s 150th episode coming and going without kicking things up a notch. Along with Jordan Fisher debuting as Bart Allen, a.k.a. Impulse, it’s also been confirmed that Jessica Parker Kennedy will be back as Nora West-Allen, a.k.a. XS. On the one hand, great! On the other hand, how will this happen given that Nora… well, she wasn’t in the best of shape the last time we saw her, to put it mildly.