Real Estate

DC Open House List for This Weekend

By PoP Sponsor
popville.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are more than 300 open houses scheduled across the District this weekend, many of which are open both Saturday and Sunday for convenient touring no matter your availability. Make sure your agent has a strategy to keep you safe while searching for your next home. To see the full Open House List, click here.

www.popville.com
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
#Open House#Restaurants#Oak Wood#Whole Foods#Terrace#Open Space#Floor Space#Kitchen Appliances#White Space#Newly Renovated#Chef#Ge Monogram Appliances W#Washington Monument#Mt Vernon Triangle Open#Capitol Hill#Ge Profile#Scott Circle Nw#French#Ymca#Logan Circle Open Sun
Verona, NJmyveronanj.com

Real Estate: 5 New Listings, 4 Open Houses, 4 Price Changes

Summer weather will be rolling in later today, but the Verona real estate market is already heating up with five new listings and four open houses this weekend. Cooling things off: Four listings with lower prices. Here’s what’s happening, from lowest priced to highest in each category:. NEW LISTINGS. 1...
Washington, DCarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1825 23RD Street NW

Spectacular custom-built home is the epitome of luxurious living in one of Washington+GGs most historic neighborhoods. Striking design with dramatic detailing is found on all four levels from the grand entry level formal reception room to the roof top deck, linked by elevator to all four levels and a wide elegant stairway. Natural light flows around the house throughout the day. This is a truly elegant and exciting home!The second level grand salon is perfect for elegant entertaining with its soaring atrium, floor to ceiling windows lit by the afternoon sunsets, a limestone fireplace and a dining room with multiple custom-built ins. Morning light floods the gourmet table space kitchen with a large island and fabulous cabinetry. A private entrance to the secluded patio and parking completes this level. The third level is an amazing owners+GG suite, featuring an expansive bedroom with built in shelves and a fireplace, a sitting-dressing area, huge closets, two complete vanities separated by a half wall, shower/sauna and whirlpool tub. The fourth level offers a large library/office/bedroom with custom bookshelves, two additional bedrooms, two full baths and access to the rooftop terrace with monument and Cathedral views. Kalorama Heights is home to many embassies, the 1911 Spanish steps climb to a decorative fountain and Mitchell Park. This home+GGs location provides a personal oasis just short blocks to the fabulous restaurants and shopping of fashionable Connecticut Avenue, Dupont Circle, Metro, Embassy Row and the very best night and day life of Washington DC!
behindthehedges.com

See a Shelter Island Heights Historic Home During Open House This Weekend

A Shelter Island Heights property is among the many listings to host an open house this weekend. New to the market, the listing is a two-lot parcel with a historical home at 11 Locust Avenue and a buildable lot to the back at 8 Meadow Place. Edward Mulderrig of Douglas Elliman say the 80-by-75-foot lot can be used to build a separate living dwelling or an accessory dwelling, such as a pool, pool house or garage.
arlnow.com

Just Listed in Arlington

Just Listed highlights Arlington properties that just came on the market within the past week. This feature is written and sponsored by Andors Real Estate Group. It’s no coincidence that our busiest week yet for 2021 is also the hottest! This hot weather coming will not deter buyers from frantically bidding on a piece of red-hot Arlington real estate.
Florida Weekly

House Hunting

On a quiet cul-de-sac in the prestigious Quail West golfing community, this stunning estate home offers six bedrooms and 7½ bathrooms, including a separate guest house. A circular drive and portico welcome you to the double-door entry. Interior features include dazzling chandeliers, crown moldings, custom built-ins, niches, columns, pendant lighting, soaring ceilings and a fireplace.
Prince George's County, MDthemunchonline.com

333 2nd St NE

Completely renovated and spacious studio in the heart of Capitol Hill. Outstanding location, only 1 block from the Capitol & Union Station, not to mention the many restaurants, entertainment, schools, neighborhood parks, and Metro all within a short walking distance. This studio has hardwood floors throughout, a large walk -...
Milford, CTScribe

100 Lansdale Avenue

Large Renovated 2BR Apartment available in Milford! - Spacious two bedroom, one bath, second floor apartment located in Milford, Connecticut. Favorable layout includes open kitchen/living room, large master bedroom and walk in closet. The apartment has new hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Oversized windows offer lots of natural light. Private location with convenient assigned parking. Pet-friendly. Tours by appointment only-call 203-814-0222 or email: tracie@lmrealestatepartners.com.
Lorton, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

9240 Lorton Valley Road

Priced to sell! Beautiful well-maintained three (3) bedroom, two full and two half bathroom Lorton home with several recent updates: 2021: Freshly painted front entrance and interior walls, new quartz counters, and sink, new decking boards and top rails, newly stained deck and fence. 2020: New entry tile floor. 2018-2019 Replaced roof, all bath toilets/commodes. 2019: Replaced bathroom vanities, faucets, mirrors,lights. 2016 new carpet (stairs 2016). Newer water heater, stacked washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and HVAC.
Archer, IAbelltimescourier.com

Archer Library Open House

The Archer Library invites the public to an open house on Thursday May 20 from 5:00 – 6:30pm. The new librarian, Annie Carlson will be available to meet the public and to announce this year’s Summer Reading Program. Refreshments will be served. To view this content you must be a...
livability.com

Want Lakeside Living for a Bargain? Check Out This City

Head to West Michigan, where the Muskegon Lakeshore offers a blend of affordable housing options. The lure of the water drew Simon and Hannah Walsh to Michigan, but it was Muskegon’s affordable housing market that made their dream of beach living a reality. “Within hours of touring our home and...
arlnow.com

Listing of the Day: 1028 N. Livingston Street

Open: Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23, 1-4 p.m. Walk to Westover Village, the bike path and parks from this renovated, expanded all brick colonial on a lush private lot in the Ashlawn, Swanson, Yorktown school zone. The all brick addition features vaulted ceilings, built-in bookcases and desk, a...
Warrenville, ILwarrenville.il.us

Public Works Open House

On Thursday, May 29th, from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., come visit the Public Works Garage for an open house to celebrate Public Works Week!. The event is free, family oriented, and open to public. Meet the City’s Public Works staff, big equipment and vehicles will be on display for kids to explore! See a sewer camera drive through a pipe! Check-out the inside of a fire hydrant! Search for hidden items in sand with a locator! Bring food donations for the Fill-A-Truck Food Drive. Also featuring a river model and water main demonstration!
stevenscountytimes.com

Graduation Open Houses for Hancock

Graduation open house for Morgan Kisgen on Saturday, May 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 795 Belle Ave, in Hancock. Saturday May 22 from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. (home of Dennis and Karen) Jenna Kannegiesser and Rylie Morrow. Saturday, May 22...
Real Estatebizjournals

McLean mansion with indoor pool and basketball court sells for $11 million

A 20,000-square-foot McLean mansion that’s been on and off the market since 2011 has finally sold. John and Sara Darvishi of Ashburn's John Darvish Construction closed the sale of 1005 Founders Ridge Lane, located within The Reserve at McLean, late last month for $11 million. The buyer is listed as Theresa Sheffey Trustee, according to public records. The real name of the buyer is unknown at this time.
BayInsider

Open houses are actually open again

The real estate market has offered another sign that things are getting back to the way they used to be. Open houses are actually open again. Greg Liggins reports.
themunchonline.com

32 Hillvale Rd

3 Bedroom Townhome in Irvington/West Baltimore! - Three-bedroom Irvington townhome near Uplands Park with easy access to highways, shopping, and restaurants! Covered front porch welcomes you to a bright living area with hardwood floors and separate dining room. Cozy kitchen includes a dishwasher, ceramic tile floors, granite counters and access to the rear yard. Good-sized bedrooms have wall-to-wall carpet and share a full bath with custom tile surround and soaking tub. Finished basement has a bonus full bath, washer/dryer, and storage space for added convenience!
Princeton, MAtelegram.com

House of the Week: Princeton house lists for $1.1M

PRINCETON – This three-story brick and granite stunner checks all the boxes for elegance and sophistication while offering a homey cottage feel. The five-bed, five-bath home at 237 Mirick Road features an updated kitchen, a solarium, game room and a guest suite with full bath set on more than 3 acres of country quiet.
oucampus.org

834 North 13th Avenue

Newly Renovated Studio - The Michelle Apartments - This newly renovated studio is available for move in April after current resident moves (no showings until tenant moves out). Our apartments feature in unit washer/dryers. All units are fully renovated with new light fixtures, flooring, countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and more! First floor units have glossed concrete flooring and second floors have hardwood floors.