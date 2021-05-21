DC Open House List for This Weekend

Spectacular custom-built home is the epitome of luxurious living in one of Washington+GGs most historic neighborhoods. Striking design with dramatic detailing is found on all four levels from the grand entry level formal reception room to the roof top deck, linked by elevator to all four levels and a wide elegant stairway. Natural light flows around the house throughout the day. This is a truly elegant and exciting home!The second level grand salon is perfect for elegant entertaining with its soaring atrium, floor to ceiling windows lit by the afternoon sunsets, a limestone fireplace and a dining room with multiple custom-built ins. Morning light floods the gourmet table space kitchen with a large island and fabulous cabinetry. A private entrance to the secluded patio and parking completes this level. The third level is an amazing owners+GG suite, featuring an expansive bedroom with built in shelves and a fireplace, a sitting-dressing area, huge closets, two complete vanities separated by a half wall, shower/sauna and whirlpool tub. The fourth level offers a large library/office/bedroom with custom bookshelves, two additional bedrooms, two full baths and access to the rooftop terrace with monument and Cathedral views. Kalorama Heights is home to many embassies, the 1911 Spanish steps climb to a decorative fountain and Mitchell Park. This home+GGs location provides a personal oasis just short blocks to the fabulous restaurants and shopping of fashionable Connecticut Avenue, Dupont Circle, Metro, Embassy Row and the very best night and day life of Washington DC!