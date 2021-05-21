newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Jim Ross Wants To Take It One Year At A Time With AEW

By Jeremy Lambert
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jim Ross has been the lead voice in AEW since the company held its first pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing, in May 2019. Two years later, as AEW prepares for Double or Nothing 2021, Jim Ross is entering the last year of his contract and pondering what's next in his future.

www.fightful.com
Fightful

Fightful

3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Jim Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Warner#Combat#Dazn#Aew Double#Happy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Jim Ross praises John Cena

Wrestling legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross recently spoke to John Cena on his podcast, Grillin JR. As we all know, Cena is one of the most important personalities in the history of our favorite discipline, but very often he has been questioned for his many victories that perhaps have not convinced everyone.
NFLringsidenews.com

WWE’s Lawsuit Over ‘Stone Cold’ Trademark Continues

WWE is in a legal battle over the Stone Cold name, and it looks like they are about to negotiate a settlement with Chris Jones. The NFL player used Stone Cold as his nickname and that became the name of his soda. WWE had issues with that, for obvious reasons.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Jim Ross Recalls Pushing For Steve Austin In WCW

Jim Ross discussed pushing for Steve Austin in WCW during a recent edition of Grilling JR. “Well, he hit my radar in Dallas. I said, ‘That kid’s a star. He’s gonna be a star. Just look at him.’ The way he moved, and his instincts were great. Very athletic, looked good, and looked believable. Looked like a tough guy. So, he was on my radar then. Then when we all got to Atlanta, the booking committee I was involved in – Steve was one of the guys we really pushed on. I pushed on him and Mick Foley and Brian Pillman – those three guys especially, I recall. Bring them in and let’s get them going. He was a star, and you knew he was gonna be a star. I don’t know if the other guys did or not. When you have people on the booking committee that are decision-makers and they’re active participants, they don’t see some of those things as quickly as some of us that have no dog in that hunt. In other words, Steve was not wanting my spot. When you’re on the booking committee, you’re always protective of your spot. Your spot is more important than the success of the company. That’s the ego-centric way that it was perceived back in those days. He was a star from the get-go and I thought he was gonna be great. It seemed like it worked out that way.”
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Jeff Jarett on Asking WWE to Pay The Rest Of His Dues

According to wrestling rumors, Jeff Jarett tried to ask WWE to pay him a lot of money to perform during his last appearance for them. Jeff Jarett held his first episode of My World with Jeff Jarett. According to Jeff, he simply asked WWE to pay him $300,000 instead of the $150,000 that was originally agreed upon before his last show at Backlash 1999.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

4/28 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Omega speaking about title wins, Brian Cage vs. Hangman, Cassidy vs. Penta, Young Bucks vs. Sydals, Darby defends against “10”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -After the opening theme, they went to a wide shot of Daily’s Place ring and stage as pryo blasted. The announcers hyped the line-up including noting that Kenny Omega won the Impact World Title on Sunday. (1) “THE MACHINE” BRIAN...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross On How WWE’s Success Helps AEW

On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about finally catching up and getting the chance to watch WrestleMania 37. Ross created WWE for their ability to put on a hell of a show, saying the company was dealt a bad hand by the weather but overcame it.
WWEcultaholic.com

Jim Ross On WWE NXT's Move To Tuesdays: "They Probably Got Tired Of Getting Their Ass Beat Every Week."

Jim Ross believes WWE's decision to move away NXT away from Wednesday evenings was because the promotion got tired of losing to All Elite Wrestling in the ratings. From October 2019 until April 2021, AEW Dynamite and NXT went head-to-head on Wednesday nights, with the newer promotion generally doing better numbers. NXT would switch to Tuesdays following WrestleMania 37, citing an opportunity to lead into the show following Monday Night Raw.
WWEprowrestlingnewshub.com

Anthony Ogogo’s AEW Career On Borrowed Time Due To Eye Injury

Ever since Anthony Ogogo debuted for All Elite Wrestling, he has really made a name of himself and he has even been placed in one of the most dominant factions in the history of AEW, The Factory, with QT Marshall as the leader. Ogogo has been slated to be positioned as a main event Star, but while having a conversation with Sport and Life, he revealed that his career in AEW is on borrowed time due to the injury he is currently having on his eye.
WWEbleedingcool.com

Jim Ross Talks About WCW Missing The Boat On Steve Austin

Jim Ross is regarded as one of the greatest minds in the history of the wrestling industry. Over his nearly 50-year career, he's seen it all and done it all, but perhaps his greatest talent is his eye for talent. He's responsible for hiring some of WWE's greatest legends of all time, including the likes of Mick Foley, Triple H, John Cena, Randy Orton, The Rock, and Steve Austin, to name a few.
WWEringsidenews.com

AEW Having Hard Time Selling Tickets For Dynamite Next Week

AEW Dynamite has a loaded show planned for fans next week, but they are having some trouble bringing people into Daily’s Place for the event. This is following Blood & Guts where they had a lot of fans in the venue. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Jim Ross Talks AEW Blood And Guts Match

Last week’s AEW Dynamite saw The Inner Circle drop a loss to The Pinnacle in the Blood and Guts match. AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke on the latest episode of Grilling JR about the match. “I thought it was good,” Ross said. “Yanno, you can always do something better, but...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

Brian Cage will reach the AEW main event title picture in time

All Elite Wrestling continues to excel in how the promotion tells stories and builds up performers across the roster. Kenny Omega stands firm at the top with the AEW title and multiple others around his waist. It seems like the long-term angle will pit him and Adam Page against each other in the future. But there is one man who could find his way into the main event as a top babyface and that is Brian Cage.
WWEMiami Herald

Jim Ross hosted a pro wrestling radio show in 1990s with top stars, and now you can hear it

Jim Ross is the senior advisor and lead announcer for All Elite Wrestling. In my audio interview with the WWE Hall of Famer, he discusses AEW and company leader Tony Khan, his podcast “Grilling J.R.” with the Podfather Conrad Thompson, “AEW Dynamite” on TNT on Wednesdays, NXT on Tuesdays, “AEW Dynamite” returning to touring, Paul Wight on commentary with Tony Schiavone on “AEW Dark Elevation,” Taz and Excalibur on commentary on “AEW Dark,” indie talent, young talent, Oklahoma University, Walter Cronkite, Jake Hager, BBQ and more.
WWEcultaholic.com

Report: AEW Full Gear 2021 To Take Place On November 6

All Elite Wrestling announced earlier this week they will go back on the road with three Dynamite shows in Texas and Florida from July 7 to July 21. This will be the first time the company has held shows outside of Daily's Place in over a year. Within the announcement,...