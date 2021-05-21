newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Check-In: Scoring Zombies

iowapublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Ask Me Another's house musician Jonathan Coulton adds another credit to his resume: scoring a zombie TV show. He walks hosts Ophira Eisenberg through his bag of spooky audio tricks. Heard on: Ryan O'Connell: The Real Housewives And The Olsen Twins. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

www.iowapublicradio.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Coulton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zombies#Npr#Npr#Olsen Twins#Spooky Audio Tricks#Hosts Ophira Eisenberg#The Real Housewives#Audio#Copyright
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesPosted by
WRAL News

New this week: Chrissie Hynde, loads of zombies & M.O.D.O.K

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — In “The Dry,” Eric Bana returns to his native country for a taut, tense thriller set against the parched landscape of drought-stricken Australia. Grippingly directed by Robert Connelly with patient command and adapted from Jane Harper's novel, “The Dry” is one of the sturdiest thrillers I've seen in a while, with a firm grasp of the characters' complicated pasts, their fraught present and an ominous, climate-shaped future. Bana play a big-city federal agent who returns home for the funeral of an old friend, who's believed to have killed his family and himself. That's one of the crimes in play; when younger, Bana's character, and the deceased friend, were nearby when a teenage girl died in a river — a death many in the town have longed blamed on them. The IFC Films release debuts for digital rental Friday while simultaneously opening in theaters. Its barren-earth expanses would be best seen on the big screen, but the movie's powerful atmosphere comes through either way.
TV SeriesPosted by
Rutherford Source

Coming to Hulu in June 2021

From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in June 2021. A Prayer For The Dying (1987) The Adventures of Tintin (2011) Across The Universe (2007) Alive (1993) Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid...
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Army Of The Dead: Who Plays Zeus, The King Of The Zombies?

Army of the Dead released in theaters last week and on Netflix this weekend. I watched the movie last night and will have a review up shortly. [Edit: Here you go.]. One of the questions I had after watching the film was who played the Zombie King, Zeus, the central undead antagonist and ruler of the zombie horde and a surprisingly intelligent giant of a zombie.
MoviesNo Film School

Zack Snyder on Why Zombies Are So Fun

How do you get hundreds of extras to behave like zombies? Take them to school. When news broke that Zack Snyder was tackling another zombie movie, my heart leaped. I think directors who come off big franchises need palate cleansers that take them back to what they love about directing so they can access their roots.
MoviesDen of Geek

The Trouble with Alien Zombies

Soon we’re going to be watching Zack Snyder leave behind the quest for a “grown-up” superhero movie and return to his old playground, the zombie movie. Army of the Dead looks like a huge amount of fun and leaves us wondering why nobody has made a zombie heist movie before (except for Train to Busan sequel, Peninsula), but one of the plot details that has leaked about the film is that Area 51 plays a significant role.
CelebritiesBillboard

Lindsay Lohan Remembers Late 'Parent Trap' Mom Natasha Richardson: 'Happy Birthday Angel'

Lindsay Lohan remembered Natasha Richardson, who played her mom in the 1998 film The Parent Trap, on Tuesday (May 11), which would have been the late actress' 58th birthday. Lohan posted a still from The Parent Trap on her Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday Angel #natasharichardson." Hallie Meyers-Shyer -- the daughter of Parent Trap director Nancy Meyers who also played a camper named Lindsay in the film -- and Lohan's brother Dakota sent heart emojis in the comments section.
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

Meredith Scardino interview: ‘Girls5eva’ creator’

“It is the craziest thing to have a dumb idea, that I had in this silent writing space, and for it to be real,” admits “Girls5eva” creator Meredith Scardino. For our recent webchat, she continues, “The whole thing is mind-blowing. That to me has been the most joyful thing. I just pinch myself that I get to make things like this.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
TV SeriesHuffingtonPost

One Person Didn't Make 'Friends' Reunion And Fans Aren't Happy

The full list of guest stars for the Friends reunion was announced on Thursday evening, with a host of A-listers joining the original cast for the unscripted special, premiering May 27 on HBO Max. As well as celebrity Friends fans like David Beckham, James Corden and Malala Yousafzai (not a...
Musicblocktoro.com

Bradley Cooper, Kelly Clarkson Dating Rumors: Couple is Secretly Hanging Out Together?

Bradley Cooper and Kelly Clarkson’s dating rumors have started to make news in the tabloids and gossip columns these days. There have been reports that Cooper was awestruck after he heard Clarkson singing “Shallow” from ‘A Star is Born’ and the actor approached the singer after that. As per the OK! magazine reports, Bradley has reached out to Kelly after the performance and the two are connecting well.
TV Seriestvweb.com

American Horror Stories Will Debut This Summer with AHS Season 10 Ending on Halloween

Fans of American Horror Story can shiver with anticipation, as FX Chairman John Landgraf announced when the new series, and spin-off series will arrive on our screens. Like most long-running franchises, the world of American Horror Story is branching out in more terrifying ways and we now know the first of these is just around the corner. As well as the tenth season of the dark drama series, we are also very near to getting our first look at the self-contained new anthology, American Horror Stories. The new show will feature 16 individual one hour stories of myth, legend and obviously copious amounts of blood and gore.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Lucifer, This Is Us, Friends: The Reunion

If you bought any expensive clothes you're thinking of returning, this is the time to do it, because returns are the theme of the week. Lucifer Season 5 is finally back with new episodes, Master of None drops its unexpected fourth season after a four-year hiatus, In Treatment is rebooting itself on HBO after more than a decade away, and, of course, the cast of Friends is returning to Central Perk. Over on network TV, it's a different story, as This Is Us is wrapping up its second-to-last season and signing off for the summer. Way to march to the beat of your own drum, This Is Us.
TV ShowsDaily Beast

The Dirtiest, Juiciest Secrets of the Real Housewives

The Golden Age of Real Housewives gossip. The Dear Evan Hansen trailer broke me. It’s an overwhelming time to be a Real Housewives fan. At the moment, three different installments of the franchise are airing simultaneously, and two just wrapped. Viewers are still reeling from the news of Real Housewives...
Video GamesRely on Horror

Back 4 Blood Characters & Zombies Trailer Drops

A new trailer for the upcoming zombie co-op survival shooter Back 4 Blood has just been uploaded to YouTube. The video introduces the “cleaners” – the survivors that players will take control of. The narration has an air of irreverence about it as each character is shown off, detailing names, special skills and notable stats, all spliced in with some neat gameplay footage of zombies being massacred.
Moviesbutwhythopodcast.com

REVIEW: ‘Army of the Dead’ is Just Zombie-Killing Fun

While the conversation around Aliens has been focused on his comic book movies, I remember Snyder for Dawn of the Dead (2003). Not only did the film stand as a critically and fan-loved remake of a classic, but it set the tone for 2000s zombie films and the rules by which they abide. Now, with Army of the Dead, a Netflix Original, Snyder is returning to the undead and is doing it with a neon-filled marketing campaign, a solid line-up of action leads, and a whole lot of blood.
MoviesSan Diego Channel

'Army of the Dead' marches strong with zombie-slaying thrills

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) -- It takes the Zack Snyder touch to make zombie flicks seem new again. "Army of the Dead" eschews the recent comedic and ironic touches of the genre, barreling into the material as a straight-up action flick. Fresh off the massively overindulgent, yet oddly captivating "Zack Snyder's...
TV & VideosWashington Post

What to watch on Monday: ‘Whitstable Pearl’ on Acorn TV

The Voice (NBC at 8) The final phase of the competition commences and the remaining artists perform a ballad and a cover song. All American (CW at 8) Spencer finds out that Grace skipped her college graduation and he gets Olivia to help plan a surprise party for Grace, and Billy is worried about college recruitment.