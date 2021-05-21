newsbreak-logo
M1 iPad Pro Thunderbolt 3 Speed Test Shows Tablet Is Lightning-Fast for Data Transfers, but Slower Than a MacBook Pro

By Omar Sohail
wccftech.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time, Apple has added Thunderbolt 3 support to its M1 iPad Pro, meaning that in addition to hooking it up to an external monitor for increasing your workspace, users can experience faster data transfers, but by how much exactly? This little test shows the results that you are looking for, and while they are satisfactory, the M1 iPad Pro is still slower than a MacBook Pro.

wccftech.com
