M1 iPad Pro Thunderbolt 3 Speed Test Shows Tablet Is Lightning-Fast for Data Transfers, but Slower Than a MacBook Pro

In the competition for 2021’s best laptop, Apple’s MacBook Pro with M1 vs Dell’s new XPS 13 is one of the key matchups. Both notebooks are generally excellent with every new update, but the latest MacBook Pro has a secret weapon: the addition of Apple’s high-performance M1 processor. While only the 13-inch MacBook Pro is available with the M1 for now, the chip still offers big performance gains over Intel processors, according to recent benchmarks. Meanwhile, Dell’s XPS 13 for 2021 also features some major upgrades including a vibrant and colorful OLED display option and 11th-generation Intel Core processors (which are no slouch on speed, either). Other updates on the new MacBook Pro and XPS 13 include enhancements to battery life and collaboration features. Which of the laptops is the best fit for you? What follows is our comparison of Apple’s new MacBook Pro (M1) vs Dell’s XPS 13 on price and specs.