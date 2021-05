Two teenagers are under arrest after they attempted to rob a taxi driver in order to get money to pay their rent and the man ended up dead, authorities said. On May 5, Willie Alonzo Sparkman Jr., 18, and a 17-year-old girl, who law enforcement officials did not identify, were in Moorhead, Minnesota, and called for a taxi from Doyle’s Yellow Checker Cab, a Fargo-based company, to meet them in a parking lot, according to court documents.