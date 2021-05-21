Anchor Hocking 3-Quart Baking Dish w/ Lid Only $8.82 on Amazon

This glass baking dish is dishwasher, oven, and microwave-safe and the lid is BPA-free! Plus, this dish is made here in the USA. I don’t write many reviews but this baking dish is excellent. I actually bought it for the cover. I’ve been replacing all my metal bakeware for glass and most have been the Pyrex easy grab. They are nice but I wish I’d started with Anchor Hocking. The very lightweight plastic lid is the reason. It actually lets you see what is inside from the top. It seals better than the pyrex lids. I’d give it 10 stars if I could. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐