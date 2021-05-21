newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trouble Relationship

Meghan King Edmonds Is Officially Divorced From Jim Edmonds Following Messy Cheating Scandal

By Bernie Zilio
Radar Online.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan King Edmonds, whose Instagram bio now reads "Meghan King," can officially say she is divorced from her now-ex-husband, Jim Edmonds. "I feel the same as I did before it was finalized," the 36-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum told Us Weekly on Thursday. "I think it's, like, an energetic closure, which is important, but I mean, I've been learning how to be independent ever since we separated, ever since the divorce was filed, and so that's almost, I guess, a year and a half now."

radaronline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Edmonds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scandals#Us Weekly#Marriage#Instagram Bio#Major League Baseball#Mke Rang#Divorce#Real Housewives#Orange County Alum#April#Daughter Aspen#January#October#December#August
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Trouble Relationship
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Wide Open Country

Actor Dennis Quaid Is The Proud Father of Three: Get To Know Jack, Thomas, and Zoe

Texas native Dennis Quaid has been a leading man in Hollywood for decades. Known for starring in high-profile films like The Right Stuff and The Parent Trap, he's developed quite a following over the years with fans who love his charming smile and low-key comedic timing. With such a big career, it's easy to focus on his personal life by looking at his relationships or failed marriages. But more importantly, Dennis Quaid fully embraces his role as a father, regardless of which relationships didn't work out in the past.
Celebritiesrealitytitbit.com

How old is Carmela from Return to Amish? TLC star is a grandmother!

How old is Carmela from Return to Amish? The TLC star shocks viewers in 2021 as she reveals that she’s a grandmother. Let’s find out more about Carmela Raber. TLC show Return to Amish sees people who previously lived as Amish adapt to new lives as English people. Trading up horses and carts for cars and getting used to partying, drinking alcohol and the temptation of getting tattooed, there are many challenges to face for the cast of Return to Amish.
RelationshipsGossip Cop

Freddy Harteis: What Jeannie Mai’s Ex-Husband Is Doing In 2021

Fans love Jeannie Mai because she always keeps it real. From her time on Style Network to The Real, Jeannie Mai has always been TV gold. She’s funny, she’s relatable, and she’s always honest about the things going on in her life – even the ups and downs in her relationship. She hinted at marital trouble long before news broke about her divorce, but still, fans were heartbroken when she confirmed the split from her longtime hubby, Freddy Harteis.
CelebritiesPage Six

Shayne Lamas and gossip blogger Nik Richie split after 11 years

Gossip legend Nik Richie and his “Bachelor” star bride Shayne Lamas have split after 11 years together, Page Six is told. While it’s sad news, the pair married in Las Vegas after knowing each other for eight hours, so they’ve made it about 10 years and 11 months longer than they had any business making it.
TV & Videosbravotv.com

Will Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Make a Cameo in Season 11 of RHOBH?

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared on an episode of her podcast, Teddi Tea Pod With Teddi Mellencamp, that she'll likely be making a cameo this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Season 11 cameo news was shared during a conversation with Kyle Richards in a podcast episode released this week, according to E! News.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Check Out Kyle Richards Sporting Envy by Melissa Gorga

For a recent pajama party, Kyle Richards channeled New Jersey style. While in Turks & Caicos with some other Housewives to film a new series that's set to stream on Peacock, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member took some cues from The Real Housewives of New Jersey fashionista Melissa Gorga.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Chelsy Davy says dating Prince Harry was “scary and uncomfortable”

Chelsy faced problems with the paparazzi during the time she dated Prince Harry. It’s no secret that Prince Harry’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy was challenging. The couple, who had been in an on-and-off relationship for seven years, are known to have had a “turbulent” relationship. Prince Harry had...