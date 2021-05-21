Meghan King Edmonds Is Officially Divorced From Jim Edmonds Following Messy Cheating Scandal
Meghan King Edmonds, whose Instagram bio now reads "Meghan King," can officially say she is divorced from her now-ex-husband, Jim Edmonds. "I feel the same as I did before it was finalized," the 36-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum told Us Weekly on Thursday. "I think it's, like, an energetic closure, which is important, but I mean, I've been learning how to be independent ever since we separated, ever since the divorce was filed, and so that's almost, I guess, a year and a half now."radaronline.com