When he moved up to featherweight, former 135-pound Bellator MMA champion Darrion Caldwell (15-4, 12-4 BMMA) envisioned a bright future. He was coming off back-to-back defeats at the hands of Kyoji Horiguchi, but was arguably one of the front runners in the featherweight grand prix. Unfortunately for him, his path to the finale was suddenly disrupted when A.J. McKee submitted him via neck crank in the semifinals at Bellator 253. Since then, he returned to the 135-pound division; he still wants to pursue his dreams by becoming a two-division champion.