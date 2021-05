All seemed well with the blended Simmons family but things took a turn this week. Russell Simmons and his ex-wife Kimora Lee were together for 14 years, married for eight, before they decided to call it quits. They have two daughters together and later, Kimora would go on to date actor Djimon Hounsou for four years and the two have a son together. By 2012, that relationship was over and in 2014, Kimora announced that she'd married Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner. The following year, they welcomed a son, as well, before adopting another child.