His presidency might be over, but Trump continues to grift

By Rafi Schwartz
Mic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn large part, former President Donald Trump's entire administration was built on a single, unshakeable premise: that Donald Trump's presidency should first and foremost be to the exclusive benefit of Donald Trump himself. Any other ancillary boon to his various cadre of hangers-on (to say nothing of the American public at large) would be simply a pleasant coincidence. And even though he's no longer president, that same guiding principle seems to have carried through into his post-White House life, with a new federal spending report that shows the alleged billionaire is still bilking the government for whatever he can.

