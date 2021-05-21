The new Apple TV 4K lets you play any TV audio through a HomePod

Rumours of an Apple item tracker have been circling the internet for years. In fact, we’ve been expecting the Tile-like device since 2019, when developers first uncovered code hinting that such an item was in development.Each time there was an Apple event, we waited in hopeful anticipation of an announcement, only to deflate when product after product went by without a mention of the elusive AirTag. And then it happened. On 20 April 2021, Apple finally announced the AirTag at its Spring Loaded event, along with a new iMac, iPad pro, Apple TV 4K and a purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12...