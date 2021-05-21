newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The new Apple TV 4K lets you play any TV audio through a HomePod

By Chris Welch
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple might have discontinued the original, full-size HomePod smart speaker, but the company is continuing to add new functionality to it. The latest one relies on you also buying the new, second-generation Apple TV 4K, however. If you own both products, there’s now built-in support for HDMI ARC and eARC, which lets the HomePod play audio from other devices plugged into your TV — not just an Apple TV streaming box. Gaming consoles should work; same goes for Blu-ray players or even another streaming gadget.

www.theverge.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Tv 4k#4k Tv#Video Streaming#Streaming Video#Gaming Consoles#Hdmi#Bloomberg#Homepod Mini#Audio Return Channel#Home Theater Features#Homepod Speakers#Device#Feature#Built In Support#Camera#Blu Ray Players#Television#Beta#Tricks#Retailers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Smart TV
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Roku Express 4K+ Review: $40 of TV simplicity

For the cost of the monthly subscription to a handful of streaming services, the new Roku Express 4K+ makes a strong platform play for being your set-top box of choice. As always, Roku’s pitch is flexibility and user-friendliness, only this time with a picture quality and system speed upgrade plus a handy voice remote. At $39.99, though, what’s left out is just as key as what makes the cut, and that’s before the challenge of getting every streaming provider to support all of your fancy new features.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Apple’s AR glasses are reportedly falling behind schedule

Apple has made no secret of its interest in augmented reality (AR). AR has been a core iOS feature for a few years, though AR experiences only work on iPhone and iPad, and they’re not all that exciting yet. AR involves overlaying digital elements on top of the real world. Glasses would work much better than mobile devices for this.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Apple VP talks Apple TV 4K, commitment to future home audio products

Apple marketing vice president Tim Twerdahl spoke about the Apple TV 4K in a new interview, detailing some of the new design considerations and covering the absence of Find My for the redesigned remote. Twerdahl, who serves as Apple's vice president of marketing for home and audio, recently spoke with...
TV & Videosmakeuseof.com

How to Watch YouTube on an Older Apple TV

YouTube is officially discontinued for third-generation Apple TVs. So what other ways can you stream YouTube videos to your TV?. We're going to explain how to use AirPlay so that you can continue to watch YouTube on your Apple TV. What Happened to YouTube on Older Apple TV Models?. As...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Apple AirTag review: Can these trackers finally stop us from losing our keys?

Rumours of an Apple item tracker have been circling the internet for years. In fact, we’ve been expecting the Tile-like device since 2019, when developers first uncovered code hinting that such an item was in development.Each time there was an Apple event, we waited in hopeful anticipation of an announcement, only to deflate when product after product went by without a mention of the elusive AirTag. And then it happened. On 20 April 2021, Apple finally announced the AirTag at its Spring Loaded event, along with a new iMac, iPad pro, Apple TV 4K and a purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12...
Electronicstalkandroid.com

How does $1,600 for the 85-inch 4K XL Series TV with Roku OS from TCL grab you?

There’s a burning question that simply can’t be answered with a negative, and that is whether it’s possible to have a TV that is too big. If your answer is the same as mine, you’ll be taking more than a slight interest in TCL’s monstrous 85-inch TV with 4K resolution, HDR support, and smart features supplied by the Roku OS. By now you’ll be beginning to worry about the price of such an immense TV but TCL has you covered here because it’s retailing for just $1,600.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

New patent award suggests that Apple is testing 3D for the iPhone and iPad

Do you remember when Android handsets with 3D screens became available? And users did not have to wear a special pair of glasses to see the effect. The HTC Evo 3D and the LG Optimus 3D were two such models offering users 3D images on compatible YouTube videos, certain apps, and on photographs shot with the 3D cameras on the handsets.
Electronicsflatpanelshd.com

Apple launches Dolby Atmos music on Apple TV, HomePod, more devices

Starting next month, Apple Music will offer lossless audio quality as well as Dolby Atmos, which will work on Apple TV, HomePod, and headphones. But what about AirPlay speakers from partners?. Music in Dolby Atmos. Apple Music will soon offer music in Dolby Atmos format for a more encompassing listening...
Electronicsidownloadblog.com

The new 24-inch iMac, M1 iPad Pro, and new Apple TV 4K will be in stores Friday, May 21

It’s almost May 21, which means it’s almost launch day for Apple’s new products. And Apple is here to keep the new products fresh in our minds ahead of that day. Back in April, which feels like forever ago, Apple unveiled a range of new products. That includes AirTag, the item tracker, and the purple iPhone 12/iPhone 12 mini. Those products already launched, but there are three other devices still waiting in the wings: the all-new 24-inch iMac with the M1 processor tucked inside, the M1-equipped iPad Pro, and the new Apple TV 4K.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Spotify 'HiFi' audio control, error messages uncovered by user

A user has found and been able to use a new "HiFi" button in the Spotify app, ahead of the music streaming company's launch of lossless audio. Months before Apple announced that Apple Music would move to lossless audio tracks, Spotify revealed it would be offering higher-quality audio too. The company said only that it would launch during 2021, but a new finding suggests the launch may be imminent.
TV & VideosPosted by
Ladders

A new reality TV show lets viewers invest in the next $1B company

There’s a new reality TV show that lets you get closer to making your next big buck. Think of it like “Shark Tank” — except you can get in on the action yourself. “Unicorn Hunters” made its debut on streaming platforms earlier this week, aiming to allow viewers at home to join the hunt for the next unicorn idea. Unlike the popular entrepreneur-pitch show “Shark Tank,” which only allows judges to lodge investments, this web-only show allows you at home to make investments in companies featured on the show.
Electronicstalkandroid.com

Aukey and Mpow product listings have been removed from Amazon amid speculation of intrigue

Over the past couple of years, we’ve published a number of deal posts on Aukey and Mpow accessories that have been discounted to reasonable prices. The two brands make some quality products across a wide range of categories, we’ve reviewed a number of their gadgets on TalkAndroid and found them to be worth recommending in the main. Despite their quality, though, product listings from both Aukey and Mpow have been removed or made unavailable from Amazon, possibly because of a report that sheds light on a huge review scam that potentially involves the two companies.
Electronicsdaringfireball.net

The New Siri Remote (and Updated Apple TV 4K)

Here are the last three Apple TV remotes. (There have only been four, but alas, I can’t find my original white Apple Remote.1) The old aluminum Apple Remote shipped with the 2nd and 3rd generation Apple TVs (2010 and 2012). It’s not obvious from looking at it, but the center of the D-pad ring is a Select button.