NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to report first-quarter 2021 earnings after the bell on Wednesday and its stock is running up into the event. Nvidia reported record-breaking fourth-quarter 2020 earnings on Feb. 24, and traders believe the multinational technology company is set to print another big beat. For the fourth quarter, Nvidia posted revenue of $5 billion, up 61% from the same period a year prior. The company’s earnings per diluted share came in at $2.31.