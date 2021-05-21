newsbreak-logo
Venice Architecture Biennale 2021 review – a pick’n’mix of conceptual posturing

The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA robotic arm twitches above a lumpy landscape of compacted earth, pock-marked with little hollows from which pink tufts of fungus emerge. This is an “ecosystem of empathy and coexistence”, a caption tells us, the fungal flora and mechanical limb living together in perfect harmony. Nearby, bubbling tanks of lurid green algae are apparently busy cultivating an “urban microbiome”, while a cloud of feathery acrylic creatures hover above a mysterious constellation of columns emitting an eerie hum.

Visual Arte-flux.com

Venice Biennale 2021 National Pavilion Curators Collective

Venice Architecture Biennale 2021 National Pavilion Curators Collective. A new template for international cultural collaboration. The Venice Biennale is one of the world’s most influential cultural events. Like many other such events, the 2021 Architecture Biennale has faced postponement and the inevitability of decreased visitor numbers due to travel bans and gathering restrictions. The repeated closure of museums, exhibitions, and events worldwide has exacted a heavy toll on the culture sector over the past year, making it clear that this moment in history demands new ways of thinking and working.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Canadian Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Highlights Canadian Cities as Cinematic Doubles

Canada’s contribution to the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale explores Canadian cities’ established “career” in cinema as stand-ins for the world’s metropoles, raising questions of authenticity, architectural identity and the collective understanding of the built environment. Curated by David Theodore of McGill University and realized by Montréal architecture and design practice T B A / Thomas Balaban Architect, the exhibition Impostor Cities highlights the diversity and versatility of Canada’s cityscapes as portrayed on film.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Albanian Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Looks at the Evolving Relationships with Neighbors

Titled "In Our Home", the Albanian pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia, exhibits the impact knowing one's neighbor has on the built environment. Curated by a team of four architects: Fiona Mali, Irola Andoni, Malvina Ferra, and Rudina Brecani, the pavilion will be on display at Arsenale's Outdoor Arena no.2 from May 22nd until November 21st, 2021.
Visual ArtArchDaily

A Bamboo Majlis for the 2021 Venice Biennale Designed by Simón Vélez and Stefana Simic

Part of the official collateral events of the 17th International Architecture Exhibition of la Biennale di Venezia, Caravane Earth Foundation will bring a unique bamboo Majlis, to the gardens of the Abbazia di San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice. Designed by internationally acclaimed bamboo architects Simón Vélez and Stefana Simic, the project will be on display from 22 May to 21 November 2021.
Visual ArtArchDaily

The Irish Pavilion for the 2021 Venice Biennale Explores the Impact of Data Production on Everyday Life

For this edition of the Venice Architecture Biennale, the Irish Pavilion focuses on data technologies and their presence within the physical landscape, exploring the cultural end environmental implications of data production and consumption. Titled Entanglement and curated by the multidisciplinary research and design collective ANNEX, the exhibition challenges the presumed immateriality of the Cloud, highlighting the infrastructure of data production and its impact on everyday life while also examining Ireland’s role in the evolution of global communication.
Visual ArtArchDaily

The Croatian Pavilion for the 2021 Venice Biennale Imagines New Spaces of Togetherness

The Croatian Pavilion for the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale explores how repurposing architectural elements reshapes the individual’s relationship with space and constructs a new place of encounter. Titled Togetherness / Togetherless, the project curated by Idis Turato is a spatial composition of ready-made elements, which are given new meanings and functions, developing a new perspective on architectural space and enabling a temporary community.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Serbian Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Reflects on the Present and Future of Industrial Cities

The Serbian contribution to the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale explores the connection between a city's economy and its urban structure -that the curatorial team defines as the life-work relationship- investigating the prospective futures of mono-functional industrial cities. Titled 8th Kilometer and developed by MuBGD, the exhibition uses the mining town of Bor, located in eastern Serbia, as a study case for how economic activities have not only shaped the urban environment but the forms of collectivity connected to it.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Portugal Explores the Democratic Role of Public Space at the Venice Biennale 2021

In Conflict, the Portuguese Official Representation at the 17th Architecture International Exhibition La Biennale di Venezia, 2021, is co-curated by Carlos Azevedo, João Crisóstomo, and Luís Sobral of depA architects, and Miguel Santos. The exhibition addresses public spaces as arenas of conflict, understood as the action of opposing forces translated as dissension. In Conflict responds directly to the question 'How will we live together?' posed by Hashim Sarkis, curator of the Biennale Architettura, and is based on seven architectural processes involving collective dwellings that were the subjects of broad media coverage and public involvement.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Armenian Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Highlights the Diasporic Communities

Titled "HYBRIDITY", the Armenian Pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia, allows visitors to step into the Armenian experience of coexisting in countries across the globe. Curated by Allen Sayegh (Vosguerichian), the exhibition will be on display at Palazzo Ca' Zenobio from August 28th until November 21st, 2021.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Chinese Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Reimagines Traditional Multi-family Courtyards

Titled "Yuan-er, a Courtyard-ology: From the Mega to the Micro", the Chinese pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia answers the question of how architecture can contribute to equality, connectivity and unity by resorting to familiar Chinese residential typologies. Curated by Zhang Li, the pavilion will be on display from May 22nd to November 21st, 2021.
Home & Gardenconstructforstl.org

Art Gensler Dies at 85; Built a Global Architecture Firm

From NY Times: Art Gensler, an architect and entrepreneur who turned a small San Francisco architecture firm into one of the largest in the world, with projects spanning the globe, died on May 10 at his home in Mill Valley, Calif. He was 85. His death was confirmed by Kimberly...
DesignInterior Design

Sculptural Steel Elements Define a Moscow Home by Maxim Kashin Architects

This 16th-floor flat, located in a new residential building on Moscow’s Golden Mile, makes a gallerylike first impression. “A white 3D canvas with metallic installations in it,” is how architect Maxim Kashin describes the dwelling, designed in homage to Russian Suprematism—specifically the art movement’s founder, Kazimir Malevich. Kashin, a native Muscovite who founded his seven-person studio in 2013 following a master’s.
Beauty & FashionDesign Week

Design Week’s guide to London Design Biennale 2021

Initially postponed last year due to the pandemic, the month-long event is returning to the capital in June – here’s what we think you need to see. From 1 June, designers from around the world will descend on the capital for the London Design Biennale, hosted at Somerset House. Festivities...
Visual ArtArchDaily

The Japanese Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Addresses Mass Consumption and Reusability

For this year's edition of the Venice Biennale, the Japan Pavilion invites visitors to reflect on the movement of goods fuelling mass consumption and rethink sustainability and reuse in architecture. Titled Co-ownership of Action: Trajectories of Elements, the project curated by Kadowaki Kozo involves dismantling an old wooden Japanese house and transporting it to Venice to be reconstructed in a new configuration with the addition of modern materials. The exhibition exemplifies how old materials could be given an entirely new existence by putting the current movement of goods in the service of reuse rather than consumption.
Visual ArtArchDaily

The Taiwan Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Unpacks the Impact of Migration

Entitled Primitive Migration from/to Taiwan, the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (NTMoFA) and curatorial teams Divooe Zein Architects and Double-Grass International Co., organized an immersive exhibition for the Biennale Architettura 2021. Taiwan’s Collateral Event for the 17th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia will run from 22 May to 21 November 2021 at Palazzo delle Prigioni.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Christophe Hutin Curates France's Pavilion for the 2021 Venice Biennale, Highlighting “Communities at Work” in Europe, Asia, America and Africa

The French pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale, “aims to reflect on the meeting between architectural know-how and the inhabitants’ own experiences of their living spaces”. Curated by Christophe Hutin, the intervention entitled “Communities at Work” will provide an immersive experience with the help of images in motion. Using five specific case studies on different continents: in Europe, Asia, America, and Africa, the exhibition presents a journey into a world where communities transformations their own living spaces, without following any formal schemes designed by an architect.
Visual ArtArchDaily

"Utopias of Common Life": Brazil's Official Participation in the Venice Biennale 2021

Entitled utopias of common life, Brazil's official participation in the 17th Bienalle Architettura 2021 is curated by the collaborative studio Arquitetos Associados and the visual designer Henrique Penha. The exhibition at the Brazilian Pavilion in the Giardini, in Venice, begins by mapping utopias that exist on Brazilian soil, from the Guarani world vision of a Land Without Evil to contemporary times, highlighting a few singular moments among them.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

danish pavilion at the venice biennale immerses visitors in a cyclic water system

At the venice architecture biennale 2021, the danish pavilion is presenting con-nect-ed-ness, an exhibition focusing on people’s connection with each other and with nature. showcasing an installation consisting of a massive cyclic system of water collected locally in venice, visitors are reminded of how architecture as an art form can render the invisible visible while evoking an enduring connection between people and the earth’s elements.