The Premier League Is Going To Have An Exciting Finish To A So-So Season

Cwick (Chadwick Matlin, deputy editor): Grace, Ryan, Tony — what a wild English Premier League season! The eventual champions looked mediocre for the first couple months. Top-tier clubs dumped their managers. And more than a quarter of the teams tried to form an entirely different league. And now, on the eve of the last match of the season, one thing is still up in the air: Who is going to make the Champions League? Three teams are in contention for the final two spots, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester all scrambling to get their goal differentials in order.