Hugh Grant has revealed that Drew Barrymore sent him a letter of support after his arrest in 1995.The Notting Hill star, who was with his long-term partner Liz Hurley, at the time, was arrested with sex worker Divine Brown in 1995. Speaking on yesterday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show (20 May), Grant revealed that Barrymore – whom he had not yet met at the time – had sent him a letter following his arrest.“You were so nice,” said Grant. “It was during the dark days of my Divine Brown scandal, I was just an idiot. I was a...