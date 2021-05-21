newsbreak-logo
Brian Scalabrine breaks down keys for a Knicks series win over Hawks

By Ryan Chichester, Moose Maggie
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago
Audacy NBA Insider and Celtics analyst Brian Scalabrine breaks down the keys for a Knicks series win over Hawks, which begins at The Garden on Sunday.

New York City, NY
All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

Trae Young
Brian Scalabrine
Nerlens Noel
Derrick Rose
Taj Gibson
Julius Randle
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Hawks' Clint Capela Status Against Rockets

The Atlanta Hawks already know their playoff fate as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a playoff battle against the New York Knicks. The Knicks' 96-92 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday solidified the Knicks as the fourth seed regardless of if the Hawks beat the Houston Rockets on Sunday or not.
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Hawks squander opportunities in road loss to Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks took to the floor for the second time in as many nights as they tackled the Indiana Pacers at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse on Thursday night, the hosts also on the second night of a back-to-back. Coming off of the emotional high after topping the Phoenix Suns, the...
Posted by FanSided
FanSided

New York Knicks: 3 reasons they’ll win a playoff series

Although they’re being forced to wait longer than they’d like, the New York Knicks are going to go back to the postseason for the first time since 2013. They will be doing so as the surprise package of the season, and it would not be a surprise if Tom Thibodeau wins the Coach of the Year award, as well as Julius Randle picking up the Most Improved Player honors.
NBANBA

Recap: Westbrook breaks NBA triple-double record, Wizards fall to Hawks 125-124

Wizards: Russell Westbrook (28), Rui Hachimura (20), Robin Lopez (18) Hawks: Trae Young (36), John Collins (28), Bogdan Bogdanovic (25) On the night when Russell Westbrook became the NBA’s all-time triple-double leader, a Wizards’ comeback against the Hawks came up just short. Washington fell 125-124 in Atlanta on Monday night, despite 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists from Westbrook and 59 points from the Wizards’ bench. Trae Young led the way for Atlanta with 36 points, six rebounds and nine assists.
NBANBA

Lakers Seize Overtime Win Over Knicks

Tonight was game one of four before the Lakers close out their regular-season schedule. This game versus the Knicks was a big deciding game for both teams. If New York were to win, they'd clinch their spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2013. And if the Lakers were to win, they'd increase their chances of moving to the number six spot and avoid the play-in games next week. The Lakers won in overtime, 101-99.
NBAtheScore

Weird Week in Hoops: Steph kills the lights, Boggie catches Trae's strays

Every Sunday, theScore's most discerning minds highlight the week's lighter moments from around the basketball universe. Here's what caught our eyes this week. Be warned: Weird Week contains coarse content. Marvellous mishaps. If your idea of a fun time is having an NBA broadcast repeatedly interrupted by digital renderings of...
Posted by Audacy
Audacy

Charles Barkley: I think the Hawks can win a playoff series

We went into the Redmont Zone as Charles Barkley joined Dukes & Bell for his weekly segment and talked about the Hawks chances of winning a playoff series and who he wants to see the Hawks play in the first round. Barkley talked about what he thinks the Hawks can...
NBAsportsbettingdime.com

Wizards vs Hawks Picks and Odds

The Washington Wizards look to keep their playoff hopes alive as 6.5-point underdogs in Atlanta on Wednesday night. Russell Westbrook set the NBA record for career triple-doubles in a loss to the Hawks Monday. Read below for a breakdown and best bet on the game. Two teams with two different...
NBAdailyjournal.net

Young rallies Hawks to playoff berth, 120-116 over Wizards

ATLANTA — After watching the playoffs the last two years, Trae Young can’t wait to see what it’s like to suit up in the postseason. Young scored 33 points and John Collins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24.4 seconds remaining Wednesday night, rallying Atlanta to a 120-116 victory over the Washington Wizards to clinch the Hawks’ first playoff berth since 2017.
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Hawks survive fourth quarter scare in crucial win over Wizards

The Atlanta Hawks returned to the court following a three-day absence over the weekend as they kicked off their final four-game homestand to finish the regular season with a 125-124 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night. Trae Young scored 36 points in addition to a 28-point performance from...
NBAawesemo.com

The Deep Dive: NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel | Wednesday, 5/12

This is our primary in-depth NBA DFS article, and it will be free this season. The goal of this article isn’t just to give you a few plays to plug into your lineup, but to dig a little bit deeper into why projections may (or may not) like certain players. Hopefully, after reading this article, you’ll have a better feel for the slate as a whole. Combining the context from this article with the raw data that is available in our Boom/Bust tool, Projections and Ownership Projections should allow you to build strong lineups and make optimal NBA DFS picks for any type of contest on DraftKings and FanDuel.
NBAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Playoff bound: Hawks clinch 1st postseason berth since 2017

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks spent three miserable years totally rebuilding their team, all with the idea of finally making a big move this season. Yet, as the All-Star break approached, they were limping along with one of the worst records in the NBA. Coach Lloyd Pierce was...
NBANBC Washington

Hawks' Trae Young Recalls Admiring Russell Westbrook's Game as a Kid

Trae Young recalls admiring Russell Westbrook's game as a kid originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Trae Young got a front-row seat to watch Russell Westbrook break a 47-year-old triple-double record previously held by Oscar Robertson. For a Texas native who went to high school and college in Oklahoma while...