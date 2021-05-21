Sir Patrick Stewart only knows how to make one dish

newsbreak-logo
By Lillian Stone
The Takeout
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnown sophisticate Sir Patrick Stewart has confessed that he only knows how to prepare one dish: beans on toast. The actor posted a clip of himself eating the dish on Twitter earlier this week, confessing that he’s enjoyed beans on toast “thousands of times” and poking fun at New York Times food writer Melissa Clark.

thetakeout.com
