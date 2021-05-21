Sir Patrick Stewart only knows how to make one dish

Patrick Stewart had to laugh at the sale of this prop. Star Trek auctions are still extremely popular. Fans and collectors of memorabilia clamor to get their hands on props used from the sets of their favorite series. Items that sell especially well are clothing worn by the actors, chairs actors used, and props the actors handled as well. That was the case for the prop flute that was used onscreen by Patrick Stewart in Star Trek: The Next Generation’s “The Inner Light.” The flute played a major role in the episode so it’s no surprise that it was a highly-desired piece. In fact, it was so desired that it went for a grand total of $48,000, which includes hammer price plus buyer’s premiums.