Sir Patrick Stewart only knows how to make one dish

Back in 1845, little Jimmy Logan found out that Victor Creed was his brother. As the years passed, Logan (Hugh Jackman) and Creed (Liev Schreiber) fought together through many wars, until during the Vietnam conflict, they were conscripted by Colonel William Stryker (Danny Huston) into a special unit of mutants under his command. But one day, Stryker’s mission was unacceptable to Logan, so he walked and began a life as a lumberjack in the Canadian Rockies, where he lived with his girlfriend Kayla (Lynn Collins) for six years. When one of the mutants was killed at the hands of Creed, Stryker came to Logan to get him back. No dice… until Creed’s next victim blew Logan’s mind, and he agreed to Stryker’s plan to become Wolverine. The battle was on, with Wolverine and Creed (now going by Sabretooth) after each other. And it’s an exciting battle royale. Ryan Reynolds, Will.i.am, Dominic Monaghan and Taylor Kitsch are featured as Wolverine’s compatriots.