West Springfield, MA

The Big E Bakery making the fair’s favorite baked goods available now

By Susan Dunne
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the éclairs and cream puffs at The Big E, who don’t want to wait until September to get them, can buy them at The Big E Bakery on weekends starting May 22. The Big E Bakery is in the New England Center at the fairgrounds at 1305 Memorial Ave. in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The bakery is a drive-up window only. Cars enter at the Exposition Gate 2, turn left on Hampden Avenue and then right at the fire station.

www.courant.com
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
West Springfield, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Big E vaccination site now taking walk-ins

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The West of the River Collaborative COVID Vaccination site at The Big E is now open for walk-in recipients with no appointment necessary. The West Springfield Board of Health made the announcement Monday and it was effective Monday as well. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
West Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Valley Bike launches locations in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In West Springfield, there's a new way to get around while getting some exercise in as two bike share spots are now available for public use. “We have families that come down, you can get all around the area here. It’s a great thing that...
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Valley Bikes proposed for Westfield

WESTFIELD – Planning Board chair William Carellas raised the idea of bringing Valley Bikes to Westfield at the May 4 meeting. Carellas said Valley Bikes are electric assist bikes for rent. Customers can pay to rent a bike and have 45 minutes to ride “wherever you want to ride around,” he said. He said West Springfield installed a 16-bike rack outside of the public library with eight Valley Bikes.
West Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Machine Gun Kelly Tickets for re-sale at higher prices

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Tickets for Machine Gun Kelly at The Big E are sold out. Viewers reached out to Western Mass complaining about tickets being re-sold for more than the original price. We spoke with a lawyer who told Western Mass News this is illegal. "Yeah, don't do that. Don't...