The Big E Bakery making the fair’s favorite baked goods available now
Fans of the éclairs and cream puffs at The Big E, who don’t want to wait until September to get them, can buy them at The Big E Bakery on weekends starting May 22. The Big E Bakery is in the New England Center at the fairgrounds at 1305 Memorial Ave. in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The bakery is a drive-up window only. Cars enter at the Exposition Gate 2, turn left on Hampden Avenue and then right at the fire station.www.courant.com