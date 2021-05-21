Olivia Rodrigo’s “Brutal” Is The Perfect Pandemic Summer Song
Early this morning, noted lowercase girl Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album, Sour. Hot off the successes of her singles “Drivers License,” “Deja Vu,” and “Good 4 U,” which are all perfect pop canticles for teenage girls (and adults regressing into pubescence), the record is similarly excellent: It’s moody, poppy, punky, bratty, funny, sweet, sad, and speaks to the crushing feelings of being alive and being in unrequited love.www.buzzfeednews.com