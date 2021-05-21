newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Brutal” Is The Perfect Pandemic Summer Song

By Scaachi Koul
buzzfeednews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly this morning, noted lowercase girl Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album, Sour. Hot off the successes of her singles “Drivers License,” “Deja Vu,” and “Good 4 U,” which are all perfect pop canticles for teenage girls (and adults regressing into pubescence), the record is similarly excellent: It’s moody, poppy, punky, bratty, funny, sweet, sad, and speaks to the crushing feelings of being alive and being in unrequited love.

www.buzzfeednews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Song Lyrics#Dream Pop#Unrequited Love#Variety#Pop Song#Rodrigo Belts#Breakup Songs#Esque Songwriting#Singing#Teenage Girls#Ballads#Dance#Funny#Dancing#Spades#Sister
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Musicmymixfm.com

Olivia Rodrigo proves she has Taylor Swift’s lyrics “tattooed in [her] head” for ELLE’s Song Association

If it wasn’t already clear that Olivia Rodrigo is a massive Taylor Swift fan, it is now thanks to a round of Song Association with ELLE magazine. In the game, Olivia is given a series of random words and told she has 10 seconds to sing a song with that word in the lyrics. Not surprisingly for the self-proclaimed Swiftie, it was mostly Taylor songs that were top of mind — five in total.
MusicDigital Courier

Olivia Rodrigo wants to duet with Taylor Swift on a Speak Now song

Olivia Rodrigo would love to feature on Taylor Swift's re-recording of 'Speak Now'. The 'Driver's License' hitmaker has revealed the US megastar's 2010 record is her "favorite" of her back catalog. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

All of Pop Music Is Olivia Rodrigo’s Playground

Olivia Rodrigo could have been designed in a laboratory as the perfect teen pop star — except the best part is how gloriously, messily, authentically human she is. She’s a whole new pop-queen paradigm, ripping up the old playbook and starting again. She seemingly blew in out of nowhere to hit Number One with her instant-classic debut single, “Drivers License.” It’s one of the all-time great debuts — yet somehow the sequels, “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” are even better? And the first of those sequels is about taunting her ex about how they used to bond over listening to Billy Joel? Who had his last hit 10 years before Olivia Rodrigo was born?
Musicourculturemag.com

Olivia Rodrigo Releases Video for New Song ‘good 4 u’

Olivia Rodrigo has shared a new song called ‘good 4 u’. It’s the third single from the singer’s upcoming debut album, SOUR, and it arrives with an accompanying video directed by Petra Collins. Check it out below. SOUR is set for release on May 21 via Geffen and includes the...
Celebritieshollywoodhiccups.com

Olivia Rodrigo Gushes About Taylor Swift’s Congratulatory Note

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that she received a sweet and personal note from Taylor Swift congratulating her on the success of her debut single. The Teen Singer Who Went Viral For Her Debut Revealed That Taylor Swift Sent Her A Personal Note full Of Wisdom And Love. Speaking to Billboard,...
MusicBillboard

Here Are the 5 Songs Olivia Rodrigo Jams Out to On Road Trips

"Drivers License" breakout singer and Billboard's cover star Olivia Rodrigo shared with us what songs she listens to during her road trips. When the 18-year-old pop superstar is with her girls, they're bumping Alabama rapper Flo Milli. But Rodrigo's first pick on her road trip playlist is Carole King's "I Feel the Earth Move," which, coupled with "It's Too Late," was a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 in 1971. "Tapestry is one of my first favorite albums. It's just an incredible record, and she's an incredible songwriter. And 'I Feel the Earth Move' is really fun," she tells Billboard.
CelebritiesTyler Morning Telegraph

Olivia Rodrigo's sweet letter from Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift sent Olivia Rodrigo a "sweet and personal" letter. The 'drivers licence' singer was sent a handwritten note from the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker after she skyrocketed to fame and whilst she doesn't want to "divulge too much" about what was said, Olivia did reveal Taylor told her that "you make your own luck in the world".
CelebritiesBillboard

All of Olivia Rodrigo's 'High School Musical' Songs From Season 1

Before 2021's biggest breakout hit "Drivers License" zoomed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, Olivia Rodrigo was chugging along as part of the Disney machine while starring in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The High School Musical-inspired series premiered on Disney+ in November 2019, more than...
Musicgmanetwork.com

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album 'Sour' is out now

Olivia Rodrigo has debuted her highly anticipated album "Sour." As of Friday, the Filipino-American artist's 11-track album has been made available for streaming on digital platforms worldwide. Included in the album is her phenomenal debut song "driver's license," the hit breakup anthem "deja vu," and the single she recently released,...
PetsPosted by
Daily Mail

Ruff breakup? Video captures golden retriever howling along to the chorus of Olivia Rodrigo's hit single Driver's License - as her owner says the pup only sings along to THIS song

A golden retriever who can't stop howling to Olivia Rodrigo's heartbreak anthem 'Drivers License' has captured the hearts of millions — convincing many that she must be going through a breakup. Caroline Hill, who is known as @roobytuesdays on TikTok, posed a compilation video of her dog wailing to the...
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Why Taylor Swift Got a Writing Credit on Olivia Rodrigo's Album

When the songwriting and production credits for Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated debut album Sour were released on Thursday, fans quickly noted writing credits for Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff on Rodrigo’s fourth track “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.” The two numbers even make a “13,” a subtle nod to important numerology in the Swiftverse.
Theater & DanceBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SUZI QUATRO Releases Music Video For 'Do Ya Dance'

Suzi Quatro, the 70-year-old pioneering female rocker who burst on to the scene in the 1970s, released a new studio album, "The Devil In Me", on March 26 through SPV/Steamhammer. The official music video for the disc's latest single, "Do Ya Dance", can be seen below. Suzi says about the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Olivia Rodrigo on Her Mom's Reaction to “Drivers License”

Olivia Rodrigo exploded onto the music scene earlier this year with “drivers license,” and she basically hasn’t stopped moving since (hello, welcome to my 89th repeat listen of Sour this weekend). But even though “drivers license” immediately caught the attention of TikTokers everywhere—not to mention Regé-Jean Page and the cast of SNL—the High School Musical star’s debut single didn’t get the same reaction from everyone.