Restaurants

“A relic of the pre-COVID days – Best spots for Solo Diners?”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA friend of mine and I were chatting about a relic of the pre-COVID days – casually dining out as a single person. We both are fans of a casual dinner at a bar with a book or some people watching. As a solo diner you don’t always want to commit to taking a whole table for yourself, but sometimes you just need a bowl of pasta and a glass of wine and takeout won’t cut it. I gave up the practice during the pandemic of course, but now am itching to get out of the house.

