Even a cynic has to be awed at the American Federation of Teachers’ brazen about-face on school reopenings. For months, this teachers union fought to keep school buildings closed. It didn’t matter that schools around the world and the country held in-person classes without causing a spike in coronavirus cases. It didn’t matter that the coronavirus posed less risk to children than the seasonal flu. It didn’t matter that online classes resulted in worse academic outcomes for students and concerns about their mental health.