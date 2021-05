A May 4 lawsuit filed by former film producer Harvey Weinstein claims that lawyer Jose Baez refused to refund a $1 million fee despite withdrawing from his sexual assault case after six months. Baez is the lawyer who represented Casey Anthony, the Florida mom acquitted in the death of her 2-year-old daughter. Weinstein’s suit said Baez had insisted on a nonrefundable retainer, even though it is prohibited by attorney ethics rules in New York. When Weinstein sought an accounting, the spreadsheet that he received had vague and duplicative entries, the suit alleged. Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault in February 2020. A lawyer for Baez said the suit was “yet another predatory act by a vile fiend, utterly lacking in credibility,” according to Reuters Legal. (Law360, Reuters Legal)