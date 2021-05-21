newsbreak-logo
TV Series

Last Man Standing, Station 19, Legacies, Manifest, United States of Al

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday, May 20, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy, Rebel, Walker, Legacies, Manifest, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Organized Crime, United States of Al, Last Man Standing, and Let’s Be Real. Reruns: Young Sheldon, Mom, B Positive, Clarice, and Family Guy. Note: If...

‘B Positive,’ ‘United States of Al’ Renewed at CBS

The multi-cam comedies “United States of Al” and “B Positive” have been renewed for second seasons at CBS. Both shows hail from Chuck Lorre Productions, which has three other shows on CBS at present. That includes the Allison Janney led multi-cam “Mom,” which recently ended after eight seasons. The others are “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “Young Sheldon.” The former was renewed in February while the latter scored a three-season pickup in March.
‘LAST MAN STANDING’ ENDS ON A SOUR NOTE

True confession: I never watched “Matlock.” Yet that series comes to mind as I try to wrap my head around the final episode of “Last Man Standing” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG). Both “Matlock” and “Last Man” featured stars (Andy Griffith and Tim Allen) of an earlier, signature hit series (“The Andy Griffith Show” and “Home Improvement,” respectively). Curiously, both “Matlock” and “Last” were dropped by their first network before airing successfully on a second.
United States of Al - Episode 1.09 - Birthday / Kaleeza - Press Release

“Birthday/Kaleeza” — When Hazel starts planning her 11th birthday party, she learns that Al doesn’t know when his birthday is so she invites him to share the day with her. Also, Riley tries to find a way to deal with Vanessa’s new boyfriend, on UNITED STATES OF AL, Thursday, May 27 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Mom and Last Man Standing may spell the end of an era for long-running sitcoms

Mom wrapped up eight seasons and 170 episodes on CBS Thursday night. Last Man Standing ends its nine-season two-network 194-episode run on Fox on May 20. It doesn't seem likely that a new network sitcom premiering this year could ever reach those many episodes, says Michael Schneider. "Even as the broadcast networks prepare to order a crop of new series and announce their fall schedules next week, the idea that a new sitcom might make it to the once-vaunted threshold of 100 episodes — let alone more than that — seems antiquated," says Schneider. "For one thing, the big-bucks syndication marketplace of yore is mostly gone, making that four-season, 100-episode mark less necessary to reach. (Warner Bros. TV’s Young Sheldon was recently sold into syndication with 83 episodes, for example.) And in this age of primetime erosion and viewer migration to the streaming world, season orders are short — usually 10 episodes, a far cry from the once-common 22- or 24-episode count — and many comedies are wrapping up within a few years of launch. Or they take long hiatuses, keeping their episodic tally to a minimum." Network sitcoms like Black-ish, reaching 160 episodes at the end of this season, and The Goldbergs, which finishes this season at Episode 185, are still going strong. And so is It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which has produced 154 episodes over 14 seasons. Meanwhile, Frasier is coming back for a Paramount+ revival after 264 episodes on NBC. Paramount Network TV president Garry Hart, who oversaw Frasier's original run, says that “historically TV has always had cycles, and funny never goes out of favor.” He adds: “I have my fingers crossed for a nice long run with chapter three of Frasier Crane.”
United States of Al: Season Two; CBS Comedy Series Renewed for 2021-22 Season

Riley and Al are making it to season two. CBS has renewed the buddy sitcom United States of Al for the 2021-22 television season. A multi-camera comedy series, the United States of Al TV show stars Adhir Kalyan, Parker Young, Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss, and Farrah Mackenzie. The story revolves around the friendship between two men who’ve been through war together. Riley (Young) is a Marine combat veteran who is struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio. Awalmir aka “Al” (Kalyan) is the Interpreter who served with Riley’s unit in Afghanistan. After a long struggle to get him a visa to travel to the United States, Riley welcomes Al as he arrives to start a new life.
What to Watch on Thursday: It’s the end of the line for ‘Last Man Standing’

Last Man Standing (9 p.m., Fox) - This series — which started out on ABC and was canceled, and then picked up by Fox — is ending for real this time, after nine seasons. In the one-hour finale, Mike (Tim Allen) teaches Kristin about work/life balance while Vanessa and Mandy school Jen on camping. In the last half, Mike’s beloved truck is stolen, and the Baxter family and friends gather together for an emotional goodbye. Jay Leno and Kaitlyn Dever make guest appearances.
Thursday Ratings: ABC Wins; Fox’s ‘Last Man Standing’ Exits on a Quiet Note

Adults 18-49: ABC: 0.6 rating/5 share, NBC: 0.6/ 4, CBS and Fox: 0.3/ 2 each, CW: 0.1/ 1. In series-finale news, the one-hour concluding edition of Tim Allen sitcom “Last Man Standing” exited on a quiet note on Fox with 2.49 million viewers (#4) and a 0.4 rating/2 share in adults 18-49 at 9 p.m. Lead-in puppet show farce “Let’s Be Real” concluded with an embarrassing 763,000 (#5) and a 0.4/ 2 in the demo (#4t) at 8:30 p.m. Competing “Walker” on The CW had more viewers (at 1.00 million), while tying in adults 18-49. But lead-out “Legacies” sunk to a mere 541,000 (#5) and a 0.1/ 1 in adults 18-49 (#5) in the 9 p.m. hour.
TV tonight: ‘Last Man Standing’ bids farewell with series finale

“Manifest” (8 p.m., NBC): Strange things continue to go down on the airplane crash drama. Tonight, Ben’s pursuit of a vulnerable Passenger’s Calling lands him in the crosshairs of an enemy. Meanwhile, a seemingly natural disaster leads Saanvi to make a bold move. “Last Man Standing” (9 p.m. Thursday, Fox):...
`Last Man Standing’ Finale Airs Thursday evening on Fox

“Last Man Standing” ends its nine-season run Thursday evening with an two-part hourlong episode beginning at 9 p.m. on Fox. “I loved every second of this experience,” Tim Allen, who stars as the father of three daughters and director of marketing for a chain of sporting goods stores, said on a Zoom call with reporters last week. “This was a wonderful experience and it expressed itself in a wonderful television show like none other.”
Ratings: ‘Last Man Standing’ Rises With Series Finale

“Last Man Standing” aired its last-ever episode last night, drawing a 0.4 rating/2 share and 2.5 million total viewers for Fox. Those Nielsen numbers rose from last week’s penultimate episode — the finale for Fox puppet sketch-comedy series “Let’s Be Real” did not grow from the previous Thursday. “Let’s Be...
Prodigal Son, Pose, Last Man Standing, NCIS: LA

Prodigal Son and Last Man Standing may have ended at Fox for good this week, but they do make one last appearance in our latest Quotes of the Week compilation. In the list below, we’ve compiled two dozen of the week’s best TV sound bites, including moments both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series.
NCIS Los Angeles Confirms: Hetty Will Be Back!

It's been a turbulent season for fans of Henrietta Lange on NCIS: Los Angeles. All season long, fans have wondered where the beloved character played by Linda Hunt has been because she's not been on-screen. Now, according to TV Line, we know when to expect Hetty back in the fold!